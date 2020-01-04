Another part of the great Casa de Cowboy refit, we've got a 15+ year old Panasonic heatpump for what's currently the sole floor of the house, or at least the open-plan living area part of it which is the only bit that needs heating, so just a single room. When we extend downstairs we'll need a heat pump for there as well for the office/work area, i.e. another single room. Options are to add a second heatpump (outdoors+indoors units) for the downstairs room alongside the existing one, or to remove the current, rather large and older, one and put in a modern multi-room one, with one indoor unit upstairs and one downstairs. We're assuming that switching to a multi-room setup with a modern heat pump will be better than adding a second system alongside the existing rather old one, but if anyone has any thoughts we'd be interested in hearing them...