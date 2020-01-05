Our kitchen dining, and lounge are a big U shape. We are considering adding a heatpump to the lounge. I have had 3 quite different quotes some saying we need 8+KW and one saying 6KW is plenty.

We don't need the kitchen area cooled, mostly the lounge area.

One place quoted a 6KW and said they would place it in the lounge, the two others said they would put the heatpump in the bottom of the U which directly faces a wall! They are saying the cooling will just "split" and cool the "arms" of the U, though this would mean the kitchen would be cooled.

The quotes seem quite a bit ranging from $2800 to $3800 but the last guy quoted a Carrier with Wifi for $2500. I haven't heard much about Carrier though I know they are big in the commercial space. I can't find many reviews and some searches returned Toshiba!

The primary area we want cooled is the lounge.

Any advice?