# 262109 6-Jan-2020 09:01
Hi all -

 

I'm renovating a bedroom that has an older Fujitsu Heatpump on the wall, and need to remove it temporarily.    I've had one removed/replaced before and understand it involves pumping / drawing the gas back into the outside unit so the pipes can be disconnected; I'm reasonably handy and was wondering if anyone here had done this rather than mucking around getting someone to come in twice - once to disconnect / and again to reconnect?

 

I seem to remember something about closing the outlet valve from the compressor, then running the heat pump for a few minutes, then closing the inlet valve so all the gas is caught; is it this simple?   Or is there a lot more to it?

 

Thanks in advance,

 

D

  # 2385734 6-Jan-2020 09:05
Yes, it is really this simple to pump down a heat pump. Generally easily done with no special equipment. You will need a person with the appropriate specialist tools to reconnect though. 



  # 2385735 6-Jan-2020 09:06
Thanks very much 😀.

 

How about the reconnection; is there anything needed to be done to flush the pipes etc..?

 
 
 
 


  # 2385736 6-Jan-2020 09:07
I asked a heat pump company who said it would cost (from memory) about $500 or a bit more to come out, disconnect, move away from the house for painting, then put it back.

 

Have you considered reading the heat pump manual? Might be in a service manual.



  # 2385738 6-Jan-2020 09:09
Yeah had a hunt around, but it's old so can't find a current service / install manual.   Found an install manual for a newer model (Fujitsu) but nothing in there about the disconnect / reconnect.   Thanks :)

  # 2385739 6-Jan-2020 09:10
Special tools are needed to recommission the heat pump:

 

Vacuum pump to draw air out of the pipes.

 

Nitrogen kit to ensure it can maintain the appropriate pressure prior to returning the refrigerant to the system.

 

Refrigeration gauges to connect everything up.

 

A refrigerant leak detector to check for any leaks.



  # 2385740 6-Jan-2020 09:12
Ah cool - thanks for that; will have to pony up and get someone in to do it :)

