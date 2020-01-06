Hi all -

I'm renovating a bedroom that has an older Fujitsu Heatpump on the wall, and need to remove it temporarily. I've had one removed/replaced before and understand it involves pumping / drawing the gas back into the outside unit so the pipes can be disconnected; I'm reasonably handy and was wondering if anyone here had done this rather than mucking around getting someone to come in twice - once to disconnect / and again to reconnect?

I seem to remember something about closing the outlet valve from the compressor, then running the heat pump for a few minutes, then closing the inlet valve so all the gas is caught; is it this simple? Or is there a lot more to it?

