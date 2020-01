We have a basic Karcher (can check model number) thats been running happily for general use for a couple of years. Main issue I have with the lower priced ones is the heads tend to give up faster.

Did think the wife had killed the unit one day tho - she was blasting near the pool, and I heard "eeep" followed by "splash". She had tugged the hose and it knocked the unit into the pool. I yanked out the power and pulled the unit out - let it dry in the open for a few days, and it fired up again thankfully :)

Spending around the $500 mark should let you get decent pressure and all the accessories you'll ever need ;)