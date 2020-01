Our 9 yr old Black & Decker PD1200 H1 is finally giving up the ghost. So we are in market for a replacement.

We have mostly used it to clean up cat dry food and tracked cat litter and for those quick jobs like window rail and fly screen rail crevices.

We have looked at:

Black & Decker 18V Lithium-ion dustbuster® Flexi Hand Vacuum $139 - $199

Dyson V7 Trigger $349.99

Shark ION Cordfree Handeld Vacuum WV203 $249 - $299

Any other recommendations please.