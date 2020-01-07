Hi if anyone can identify this that would be greatly appreciated! Don't think it's kikuyu, possibly buffalo ? It's creeping but very slow and short bladed! Also the purple dark colour seems odd!
yep, its a $1 coin ;-)
It might be centipede grass?
St Augustine was my first thought.
Edit: and with a bit of research turns out it was a wrong thought. Right leaf shape but wrong growth pattern. Your suspicion (Buffalo grass) seems correct. A lot of sites, especially New Zealand ones tend make out Buffalo and St Augustine are the same - they aren't.