djtOtago: I haven't used any of these, but for occasional home use I would start by looking at some thing like...

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/black-decker-hammer-drill-18-volt/p/304483 as a cheapish battery option.

or

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/jobmate-rotary-hammer-drill-1000-watt/p/292367 as a cheapish mains powered option.

Personally if you think you might be drilling 8mm dia plus holes in concrete, I would go with the second option.



The problem with occasional home use is the batteries aren't likely to be much use the next time you get the urge. SDS rotary hammer drills are fine for heavy work but not many paintings need 8mm hole in concrete. You might be able to get smaller SDS bits but they are more expensive. I'd buy a corded hammer drill 1st and worry about battery drills if you find that you are actually diying on a regular basis. My 1st drill was a 2nd hand commercial quality hammer drill for $40 and it's still going 50 years later. I still see good corded drills in 2nd hand stores but I already have too many 😀