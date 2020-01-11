

I currently have timber single glazed windows in my home which we are considering double glazing over the next few years.

I have a quote to retrofit the timber frames, but I'm wondering if its worth getting replacement frame quotes too?

I've seen PVC frames become more popular recently. Does anyone know how they do acoustically? One of the main reasons we'd like to DG is to minimise street noise, so i'm worried the PVC frames might not do well compared to Timber or Aluminium.

How much more does re-framing approx cost vs retrofitting?