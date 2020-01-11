Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Retrofit vs new window frames


# 262238 11-Jan-2020 21:21
I currently have timber single glazed windows in my home which we are considering double glazing over the next few years.

 

 

 

I have a quote to retrofit the timber frames, but I'm wondering if its worth getting replacement frame quotes too?

 

I've seen PVC frames become more popular recently. Does anyone know how they do acoustically? One of the main reasons we'd like to DG is to minimise street noise, so i'm worried the PVC frames might not do well compared to Timber or Aluminium.

 

 

 

How much more does re-framing approx cost vs retrofitting?

  # 2390450 11-Jan-2020 21:37
We had PVC retrofit into existing frames, with a couple of new frames too. When I went from old inch thick wooden windows, which had a pane of glass and a pane of 3mm thick plastic, to PVC retrofit into existing frames, the noise levels went up. We could hear the heat pumps outdoor units much more clearly, and a bit more vehicle noise.

 

The double glazed glass units sit on spacers, so the only thing preventing noise coming in is two thin pieces of plastic. I'm not sure aluminium would do much better.

