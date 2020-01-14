Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYWhole house air filtration to reduce pollutants including pollen, dust, exhaust fumes


15509 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

# 262272 14-Jan-2020 08:51
Send private message quote this post

Background

 

I've been seeing more stories recently about air quality, such as this one from NY Times and another from Vox. The Vox article noted that air filtration in schools consistently increased kids test scores - 0.2 standard deviations, which isn't huge, but was consistent. I have a toddler at home, so would be good to make sure he's breathing good quality air.

 

We live near a motorway, with the intake for our ventilation system maybe 15 meters from the motorway. The motorway is down a hill a bit so in a bit of a gully that would blow some of the fumes away, behind some trees, so you can't actually smell anything, but I suspect we have more exposure to exhaust than most people. NZTA has a page on pollutants that includes the following

 

Which air pollutants are of concern?

 

Transport-related air pollution is of concern because many of the pollutants that are released are known to cause adverse health effects. Although there are a wide range of pollutants in the emissions, most of the health effects result from the following key indicator pollutants listed below. These pollutants are assessed against national standards, targets and guidelines:

 

  • nitrogen dioxide (NO2)
  • small particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5, ie, less than 10 and 2.5 micrometres, respectively).

 

 

Filter Choice

 

We currently have a Simx G4 filter on our ventilation system, which should filter out particles >= 5um according to this source, or >= 10um according to this source. Given the filter is due for replacement soon I'm considering putting in a better filter system. I'm interested in opinions (and solid references / recommendations of products) on what to put in. Some examples:

 

  • G4 prefilter with F7 (captures >= 2um)
  • G4 prefilter with Semi HEPA E10/11/12
  • G4 prefilter with HEPA H13
  • Active carbon filter, combined with one of the above (not sure what they do)

I probably need to keep windows closed when the ventilation system isn't running, as otherwise the same pollutants will drift in. I'll also need to turn up the power of our ventilation fan, currently set on half, as these filters will reduce air throughput.

 

Ming Fans has an F7 filter box, I would just have to check to see if it can have multiple filters in i.

 

Air Quality Testing and Filtering

 

You can also buy appliances that sit in the house filtering the air. I'm not sure if they're worthwhile if the air intake is filtered. Any thoughts?

Create new topic
4229 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2391470 14-Jan-2020 09:13
Send private message quote this post

 I would get your current air (both outside and the inside)  tested so you have a base line to work from. then you can decide if you need more filtration.....

 

As for the studies based on the Gas Leak, it was in the San Fernando Valley, which generally has pretty rubbish air quality as its a highly urbanised environment surrounded by decent ranges of hills,  

 

 



15509 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2391472 14-Jan-2020 09:17
Send private message quote this post

How would you get air tested, without spending a fortune? I did a quick Google, there are firms around that do it, but no price on their website often means "if you have to ask, you don't want to know".

 

Putting in a new filter box with a couple of filters might cost $200, I expect air quality testing could cost significantly more than that.

 
 
 
 


201 posts

Master Geek


  # 2391514 14-Jan-2020 09:52
Send private message quote this post

I have a friend who has installed one of these (https://www2.purpleair.com/collections/air-quality-sensors/products/purpleair-pa-ii) to monitor air quality around his home and contribute to the global collection of data.

 

It also collects temperature, humidity, etc. and this feeds his HA system.

 

The mapping is very interesting https://www.purpleair.com/map?opt=1/mAQI/a10/cC0#1/15.3/-30

 

This would help with base lining your area.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.