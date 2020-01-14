Background

I've been seeing more stories recently about air quality, such as this one from NY Times and another from Vox. The Vox article noted that air filtration in schools consistently increased kids test scores - 0.2 standard deviations, which isn't huge, but was consistent. I have a toddler at home, so would be good to make sure he's breathing good quality air.

We live near a motorway, with the intake for our ventilation system maybe 15 meters from the motorway. The motorway is down a hill a bit so in a bit of a gully that would blow some of the fumes away, behind some trees, so you can't actually smell anything, but I suspect we have more exposure to exhaust than most people. NZTA has a page on pollutants that includes the following

Which air pollutants are of concern?

Transport-related air pollution is of concern because many of the pollutants that are released are known to cause adverse health effects. Although there are a wide range of pollutants in the emissions, most of the health effects result from the following key indicator pollutants listed below. These pollutants are assessed against national standards, targets and guidelines:

nitrogen dioxide (NO2)

small particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5, ie, less than 10 and 2.5 micrometres, respectively).

Filter Choice

We currently have a Simx G4 filter on our ventilation system, which should filter out particles >= 5um according to this source, or >= 10um according to this source. Given the filter is due for replacement soon I'm considering putting in a better filter system. I'm interested in opinions (and solid references / recommendations of products) on what to put in. Some examples:

G4 prefilter with F7 (captures >= 2um)

G4 prefilter with Semi HEPA E10/11/12

G4 prefilter with HEPA H13

Active carbon filter, combined with one of the above (not sure what they do)

I probably need to keep windows closed when the ventilation system isn't running, as otherwise the same pollutants will drift in. I'll also need to turn up the power of our ventilation fan, currently set on half, as these filters will reduce air throughput.

Ming Fans has an F7 filter box, I would just have to check to see if it can have multiple filters in i.

Air Quality Testing and Filtering

You can also buy appliances that sit in the house filtering the air. I'm not sure if they're worthwhile if the air intake is filtered. Any thoughts?