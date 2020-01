15Exemption for householders

(1)The owner of any premises situated in a place to which this subsection applies and occupied, or intended to be occupied, by that person as a residence for that person, or for that person and members of that person’s family, may do any sanitary plumbing in those premises.

(2)The sanitary plumbing done under subsection (1) may be done—

(a)with or without the assistance of any member of the person’s family living with the person; but

(b)without the assistance of any other person.

(3)For the purposes of subsection (1), owner, in relation to any premises, means the person who (whether alone or as a joint tenant or tenant in common) would for the time being be entitled to receive the rack rent of the premises on his or her own account if the premises were let to a tenant at a rack rent.

(4)Subsection (1) applies in the places that the Minister, after consultation with the appropriate local authority, specifies by notice in the Gazette.

(5)Subsection (1) applies despite any bylaw that requires sanitary plumbing to be done only by specified persons or classes of persons.

(6)Neither subsection (1) nor section 17 prohibits any person from completing any sanitary plumbing that the person has lawfully commenced.

