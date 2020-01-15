Hi guys.
I have this doorworks at home to open/close the garage door, but it is bloody slow!
Does any of you know how to speed it up?
Thanks! :)
Overclocking a door opening ? .. hmmmm could be fun! 😀
All the rollers and wheels nicely lubricated ?
Replace the motor! I had one of these. We replaced it with one of the Merlin garage door openers - https://www.gomerlin.co.nz/garage-door-openers/?gclid=CjwKCAiA6vXwBRBKEiwAYE7iS0xRdHjUdS3n8AQxTyC1veGyY0SmaEkRwAb29dQbmI8WyU78KN94SBoC7zUQAvD_BwE which are much faster.
Its just a slow motor on these Doorworks ones.
A 2JZ, RB26DETT or SR20 should do the trick.
PS: Yes, Im taking the **** :)
Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz 16GB RAM Win 10 Pro Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB Console : Xbox One
Now on BigPipe 100/100 and 2Talk Add me on Steam My Lego
*** AMIGA UNLIMITED REDUX BBS - SOON***