Doorworks increase speed


8 posts

Wannabe Geek


# 262301 15-Jan-2020 10:44
Hi guys.


 


I have this doorworks at home to open/close the garage door, but it is bloody slow!


Does any of you know how to speed it up?


 


Thanks! :)

1497 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2392500 15-Jan-2020 11:31
Overclocking a door opening ? .. hmmmm could be fun! 😀

 

All the rollers and wheels nicely lubricated ?

295 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 2392502 15-Jan-2020 11:44
One person supports this post
Replace the motor! I had one of these. We replaced it with one of the Merlin garage door openers - https://www.gomerlin.co.nz/garage-door-openers/?gclid=CjwKCAiA6vXwBRBKEiwAYE7iS0xRdHjUdS3n8AQxTyC1veGyY0SmaEkRwAb29dQbmI8WyU78KN94SBoC7zUQAvD_BwE which are much faster.

 

Its just a slow motor on these Doorworks ones.

 
 
 
 


xpd

SysOp
10231 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2392553 15-Jan-2020 12:16
2 people support this post
A 2JZ, RB26DETT or SR20 should do the trick.

 

 

 

PS: Yes, Im taking the **** :)

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz  16GB RAM  Win 10 Pro    Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB    Console : Xbox One

 

Now on BigPipe 100/100 and 2Talk  Add me on Steam   My Lego

 

*** AMIGA UNLIMITED REDUX BBS - SOON***

