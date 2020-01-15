

It looks like this one:

https://doorworks.com.au/doorworks-rd2/

They say "Door travel rate – 135mm/sec".

If it's a sectional door there should be a big coil spring which acts as a bit of a counter weight to the door. If this had the wrong tension on it it would have the effect of making the door heavier - you would need to get someone to adjust it. Don't think this is normally a DIY job.



