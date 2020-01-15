Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 262307 15-Jan-2020 16:33
Hi,

 

I have the Doorworks door for the Garage as shown below.

 

 

What are the automation options I have with this? Whatever I have seen mentions merlin, but nothing related to this. Any suggestions?

 

 

 

TIA.

  # 2392623 15-Jan-2020 16:44
Assuming there are relay contacts you would need to look at a third party add-on module that supports your Automation system of choice. The manual would normally highlight relay contacts in one of their diagrams.

  # 2392625 15-Jan-2020 16:50
Any useful info here?

 

https://windsordoors.co.nz/door-openers/doorworks-dc800n-dc1200n/




  # 2392628 15-Jan-2020 16:55
It looks like this one:
https://doorworks.com.au/doorworks-rd2/
They say "Door travel rate – 135mm/sec".
If it's a sectional door there should be a big coil spring which acts as a bit of a counter weight to the door. If this had the wrong tension on it it would have the effect of making the door heavier - you would need to get someone to adjust it. Don't think this is normally a DIY job.




  # 2392651 15-Jan-2020 18:11
I meant to add this to your post about door speed...




  # 2392655 15-Jan-2020 18:21
Have a look at the nexx-garage-nxg-200. I got the older -100 model which is much the same. You attach it in parallel to opener switch and gives you wifi control etc, with the app , it has open / close status and reminders if left open. Works with Alexa too and geofence routines if you really want.

  # 2392659 15-Jan-2020 18:27
I would be hesitant in automating a garage door opener without beams/cats eyes...

