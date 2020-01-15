Hi,
I have the Doorworks door for the Garage as shown below.
What are the automation options I have with this? Whatever I have seen mentions merlin, but nothing related to this. Any suggestions?
Assuming there are relay contacts you would need to look at a third party add-on module that supports your Automation system of choice. The manual would normally highlight relay contacts in one of their diagrams.
Any useful info here?
https://windsordoors.co.nz/door-openers/doorworks-dc800n-dc1200n/
robjg63: It looks like this one:
https://doorworks.com.au/doorworks-rd2/
They say "Door travel rate – 135mm/sec".
If it's a sectional door there should be a big coil spring which acts as a bit of a counter weight to the door. If this had the wrong tension on it it would have the effect of making the door heavier - you would need to get someone to adjust it. Don't think this is normally a DIY job.
I would be hesitant in automating a garage door opener without beams/cats eyes