I've been given a HP 12v DC power supply (PS-4241-1HB) from a PC and I'm wondering how to wire it so it gives me 12V: I've put a meter between various leads and can't see 12v anywhere, so I assume that two of the 14 leads coming off the PSU have to be shorted before it generates 12v. I've looked at various sources on the net and they do say that HP PSUs vary by model in terms of what comes out of the various wires. Can anyone help?