My existing retaining wall is leaning out. Property is more than 20 years old now and due to original poor workmanship, the wall start leaning out.

I got few quotes so far and couple of them suggest we replace the new retaining wall in front of the old one.

I did some research some suggest it would provide additional support and some suggest it would adding more pressure to the new walls.

I am totally lost now, any ideas what I should do?

