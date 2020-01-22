Im limited by the houses kitchen design/fridge space.



FnP 403l activesmart, freezer at bottom, right hand door required,fridge cabinet on left of kitchen.



1760H x 720w x 680D,



depth isnt a major issue if it sticks out a bit. I also need either a dual door or a right handed door as the kitchen is on the left hand side of the kitchen with the granite island sink a right handed fridge would just be way to awkward.



https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/whiteware/refrigeration/bottom-mount/fisher-and-paykel-403l-activesmart-bottom-mount-fridge-freezer-en-3.html

I think that deal ends today, I know the 60 months interest free definitely does. Not to say something else wont pop up as we are not due to move for 3 weeks and I dont know if they would hold it in warehouse for us if we bought it now.



Its a pretty simple fridge, a few functions via the buttons, but that suits. Dont want extra systems that could possibly be weak links (yes Id still have roller windows in my car if I could haha)