Is this FnP Fridge the best bang for buck?


3395 posts

Uber Geek


# 265451 22-Jan-2020 11:42
Send private message quote this post

Im limited by the houses kitchen design/fridge space.

FnP 403l activesmart, freezer at bottom, right hand door required,fridge cabinet on left of kitchen.

1760H x 720w x 680D,

depth isnt a major issue if it sticks out a bit. I also need either a dual door or a right handed door as the kitchen is on the left hand side of the kitchen with the granite island sink a right handed fridge would just be way to awkward.

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/whiteware/refrigeration/bottom-mount/fisher-and-paykel-403l-activesmart-bottom-mount-fridge-freezer-en-3.html

 

I think that deal ends today, I know the 60 months interest free definitely does. Not to say something else wont pop up as we are not due to move for 3 weeks and I dont know if they would hold it in warehouse for us if we bought it now.

Its a pretty simple fridge, a few functions via the buttons, but that suits. Dont want extra systems that could possibly be weak links (yes Id still have roller windows in my car if I could haha)

262 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2404492 22-Jan-2020 11:59
Send private message quote this post

Looks like it is $1499 at Heathcotes?

 

https://www.heathcotes.co.nz/products/rf402brpx6-fisher-and-paykel-activesmart-fridge-635mm-bottom-freezer-403l

 

 

2985 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2404514 22-Jan-2020 12:07
Send private message quote this post

personally i wouldnt go near a F&P fridge/freezer ever again , they rely on the trust they have built up over the years but their products are no where near what they used to be in quality and price. my opinion on the last few F&P products i have bought, all had to be fixed under warranty.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

 
 
 
 




3395 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2404528 22-Jan-2020 12:39
Send private message quote this post

vexxxboy:

 

personally i wouldnt go near a F&P fridge/freezer ever again , they rely on the trust they have built up over the years but their products are no where near what they used to be in quality and price. my opinion on the last few F&P products i have bought, all had to be fixed under warranty.

 



Well I cant argue with you as there was that scandal about them making parts to break down at a certain age which rendered the motherboards completely useless. this was 2 decades ago and I dont know how true it was.

Heck I just saw a 370l at good guys for $899, westinghouse, they arent garbage. 4 star energy too.



3395 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2404532 22-Jan-2020 12:44
Send private message quote this post

I know people in Aus are all over the hisense products. I just wish we got their fridges here. Good guys were around for a while. Bit of a shame as they often beat harvey norman etc in Aus.

Now all confused. We dont need anything flashy, 350l+, maybe some new age functions but no high end programming etc ie lock function. she can put  pad lock on it if need be haha

1259 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2404533 22-Jan-2020 12:49
Send private message quote this post

FWIW we bought a Westinghouse Fridge for our first home nearly 7 years ago and it is still going strong. Perfectly happy with it, no issues at all.

 

My in-laws on the other hand have had ongoing issues with their F&P Dishwasher and cooker since new...




.



3395 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2404537 22-Jan-2020 12:54
Send private message quote this post

All the other stuff in the Kitchen is high end european gear, but not tempted to throw a $4k fridge in to keep up with jonses.

Although some Bosch stuff gets good reviews. And they arent outrageous pricing

We have had VERY good experiences with the 8l front loader panasonic. but supposedly the 10l is a different beast. Not sure how their fridges go.

Samsung?

This small Westinghouse gets fairly good reviews.

https://www.appliancesonline.com.au/product/westinghouse-wbb3400ag-340l-bottom-mount-fridge

 

Noel Leeming $200 cheaper than Hardly Normal on this

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/whiteware-kitchen-appliances/kitchen-whiteware-and-white-appliances/fridges-freezers-and-refrigerators/bottom-mount-fridge-freezers/westinghouse-wbb3400wg-340-litre-fridge-freezer/prod148122.html

 

 

 

 



3395 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2404561 22-Jan-2020 13:26
Send private message quote this post

Now moving onto washing machines, why does HAIER get good reviews? I thought it was cheap asian rubbish, not good asian stuff?

This Bosch gets good reviews, and its German, being German it kind of interests. there is a Bosch dish washer which also got great reviews.

 


https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/whiteware/laundry/front-loaders/bosch-7.5kg-front-loading-washing-machine.html

 

 

 

But we had a Panasonic 8kg prior, where supposedly the 10kg had some issues, not sure what.

Create new topic



