In our house a provision was made for future outdoor lighting. "Somewhere" in our back yard there is a simple domestic wire running from the house out to the boundary fence where it was terminated. I only assume it is in conduit and at least the minimum legal depth. I would like to find where the end of the wire is without digging up half the yard and landscaped gardens so I can install some lighting along the fence.

I know where the switch is, I know where in theory it exits the house (underground cable warning), but the exact path from there or where it terminates is unknown.

Other than getting a person in with the proper tool, was curious if anyone has any DIY or MacGyver tricks I could try?

Divining? (I have done this before with water and was shocked with the accuracy - and I am a skeptic, does this work for electrical?)

App using NFC on a mobile phone?

Needle floating in a glass of water?

Look for where the cats always take a leak?

Open to any ideas, surely there are some good scientific (or not so scientific) based methods?