Any DIY tricks for locating underground wires?


# 265468 22-Jan-2020 21:09
In our house a provision was made for future outdoor lighting. "Somewhere" in our back yard there is a simple domestic wire running from the house out to the boundary fence where it was terminated. I only assume it is in conduit and at least the minimum legal depth.  I would like to find where the end of the wire is without digging up half the yard and landscaped gardens so I can install some lighting along the fence. 

 

I know where the switch is, I know where in theory it exits the house (underground cable warning), but the exact path from there or where it terminates is unknown.  

 

Other than getting a person in with the proper tool, was curious if anyone has any DIY or MacGyver tricks I could try?  

 

  • Divining? (I have done this before with water and was shocked with the accuracy - and I am a skeptic, does this work for electrical?)
  • App using NFC on a mobile phone?   
  • Needle floating in a glass of water?
  • Look for where the cats always take a leak?

 Open to any ideas, surely there are some good scientific (or not so scientific) based methods?  




  # 2405024 22-Jan-2020 21:10
Metal detector?

  # 2405025 22-Jan-2020 21:17
I have found that digging exactly where you would like to put a fence post / clothes line pole / anything else that needs foundations is a sure-fire way to locate any cable or water line. The ability to dig the post in somewhere else inversely affects the chances of finding something.

 
 
 
 


  # 2405035 22-Jan-2020 21:37
If you have one end of it ,

 

Most sizable Electrical companys have the gear to do this.

 

They can even give you the depth. 

 

Which is the same gear the before you dig contractors use. 

 

 

 

The basic wall trace gear is not going to work at the depth your cable should have been installed at. 

 

If the cable is not rated for direct burial it should be in conduit. 

 

 

 

 

  # 2405036 22-Jan-2020 21:46
I can relate to the fencepost "locator tool" effect. I was doing a proper fencing job and got the guy in with the tool to mark out the main power cable that came into the property. Turns out it ran EXACTLY under where my temporary warratah was placed. At a depth of 0.55m. I would estimate the warratah was 0.52m into the ground.....

 

Cable locating wasn't expensive, maybe $80+gst from memory.

