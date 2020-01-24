Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bore pump runs for several minutes and them controller trips


# 265494 24-Jan-2020 11:49

We have a bore servicing outdoor taps/showers and cisterns at a beach house.  The old pump was replaced in 2018 with this:

 

 

It was working fine but has developed a fault where the pump runs for several minutes (much longer than it would normally take to fill the pressure vessel to the cutoff pressure).  The controller would then switch the pump off and the "fault" indication on the controller would come on.  Normal cistern/tap use would then empty the pressure tank but the controller would remain off.  Cycling the power resets the controller and it runs for one more cycle.

 

I have had a plumber looking at it.  There is water in the bore (the bore is about 4m deep, with a foot valve). We suspected the controller, so he swapped it out with another one but the behavior is the same!  Does anyone have any experience with this configuration?

 

 

 

Hi

 

Not familiar with the pump or controller.

 

 

 

Did the plumber check the pressure in the ballast tank, i.e they have a charge pressure of air in a bladder to absorb the differential in pressure. if the air charge has bled out,  you can't compress water. and this could be triggering the fault condition as the pressure will spike when the chamber is full of water, as opposed to slowly building as the air is compressed and displaced with water. 

 

 

 

When you turn the tap on after the pump trips does it run for a while and pressure drop off or is it more immediate (this would show state of the ballast tank)

 

 

 

Other causes relate to the motor health but if runs, and sounds normal, short of getting an electrician to check the current draw there not really serviceable.

 

 

 

I would look for a list of fault conditions on the controller if you can find a manual, 

 

 

 

Just some things to check that I would look for, if it was mine. 

