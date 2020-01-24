We have a bore servicing outdoor taps/showers and cisterns at a beach house. The old pump was replaced in 2018 with this:

It was working fine but has developed a fault where the pump runs for several minutes (much longer than it would normally take to fill the pressure vessel to the cutoff pressure). The controller would then switch the pump off and the "fault" indication on the controller would come on. Normal cistern/tap use would then empty the pressure tank but the controller would remain off. Cycling the power resets the controller and it runs for one more cycle.

I have had a plumber looking at it. There is water in the bore (the bore is about 4m deep, with a foot valve). We suspected the controller, so he swapped it out with another one but the behavior is the same! Does anyone have any experience with this configuration?