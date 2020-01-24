Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 265497 24-Jan-2020 12:51
What is the typical hourly rate for an electrician & would you expect to pay extra for an electrician to supply a C.O.C  on their own work ?

  # 2405803 24-Jan-2020 13:21
We used an electrician about 12 months ago. $65 per hour, COC cert $20, plus GST. I was happy with that.

  # 2406018 24-Jan-2020 13:57
Here in Christchurch: (Laser Electrical - Riccarton)

 

Recently paid $75.00 / hr and $30.00 for the certificate, and a "Site visit charge" of $26.00, all plus GST.

 

Could not even get a reply from my previous electrician! This was my 5th attempt of the ones who said they would do the job, to actually get one to show up!

 

He was very tidy and professional, very happy with the job and price. (And he arrived when the office said he would.)

