Here in Christchurch: (Laser Electrical - Riccarton)

Recently paid $75.00 / hr and $30.00 for the certificate, and a "Site visit charge" of $26.00, all plus GST.

Could not even get a reply from my previous electrician! This was my 5th attempt of the ones who said they would do the job, to actually get one to show up!

He was very tidy and professional, very happy with the job and price. (And he arrived when the office said he would.)