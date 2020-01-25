Because of the forces involved with a gate hanging off a post, and those forces move directionally with the gate, I wouldn't be terribly convinced there's a system strong enough to allow you to fix 1800mm posts (100x100?) to the top of your existing concrete.* However, I'm not an engineer or builder - from a layman's point-of-view, I'd imagine you'll need to dig holes and concrete the posts in.

I'd say a bit more information is needed for reliable comment from someone like @Bung, such as the type of gate you're planning to install, as well as length and height. A photo of the area would be helpful too.

How wide is your concrete drive? Could you maybe have the posts on either side of it?

* Edit: or that your concrete would be strong enough to take such forces.