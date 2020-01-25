This is going to need 2 fence posts.
As it is going to be built on an existing drive, what would be the best way to secure the fence posts to concrete without the need to cut up the concrete.
The fence posts are 1800mm tall.
Cheers
James
How heavy are the gates? I put in a 5x5 thinking that would be good enough, I hav been told it is not good enough and will need replacing with a steel post.
You will need to cut the concrete to dig the hole, you will need to go down 900mm as a minimum, you will also want that hole to be 300mm - 400mm dia to have as good a base footing as you can possibly have.
John
I know enough to be dangerous
Because of the forces involved with a gate hanging off a post, and those forces move directionally with the gate, I wouldn't be terribly convinced there's a system strong enough to allow you to fix 1800mm posts (100x100?) to the top of your existing concrete.* However, I'm not an engineer or builder - from a layman's point-of-view, I'd imagine you'll need to dig holes and concrete the posts in.
I'd say a bit more information is needed for reliable comment from someone like @Bung, such as the type of gate you're planning to install, as well as length and height. A photo of the area would be helpful too.
How wide is your concrete drive? Could you maybe have the posts on either side of it?
* Edit: or that your concrete would be strong enough to take such forces.
What others have said.
Any bracket mounted onto the concrete with dynabolts, etc would not be strong enough to resist the force trying to tear it out.