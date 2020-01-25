A while ago we had a new flooring installed. The sales person insisted the surface would not be slippery, and the installers when asked about this would only state the product had been tested to NZ standards.

While I don't dispute the product if installed correctly would comply, the resulting surface is far from non-slip especially when wet (and yes, it is installed in a wet area). As this is includes an epoxy on top, the quality of workmanship would affect the non-slip nature of the product.

Does anyone know the relevant standards and how I might be able to perform some basic, more scientific tests so I can determine if I need to get someone in to do accurate measurements and insist the issue be repaired?