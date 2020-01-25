Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Testing surface friction of flooring


# 265523 25-Jan-2020 12:47
A while ago we had a new flooring installed. The sales person insisted the surface would not be slippery, and the installers when asked about this would only state the product had been tested to NZ standards.

 

While I don't dispute the product if installed correctly would comply, the resulting surface is far from non-slip especially when wet (and yes, it is installed in a wet area). As this is includes an epoxy on top, the quality of workmanship would affect the non-slip nature of the product.

 

Does anyone know the relevant standards and how I might be able to perform some basic, more scientific tests so I can determine if I need to get someone in to do accurate measurements and insist the issue be repaired?

  # 2406526 25-Jan-2020 13:07
This company is coming to test the lobby in our building - website might have some hints as to standards/techniques, or you could ask for some pointers
http://www.sliptesting.co.nz/

  # 2406528 25-Jan-2020 13:23
With how often I fall over I could ascertain the slippydiddyness of the floor in no time. However it starts off smiles laughter and always ends in screaming and crying.




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

There is no planet B

 

 

