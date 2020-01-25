Hi everyone,



When I was looking for what stain to use on my new deck I didn’t find a lot, so I thought I would share my experience here for anyone else in my position.



New garapa deck built October 2019

January 2020 (three months later) washed with deck cleaner, left to dry for two days

Stained with Wattyl Forestwood Water Based Decking Stain, Kowhai

Applied with a lambswool applicator and a brush



The deck is north facing in direct sun, about 30 square metres. This was my first time staining and it took me about five hours for two coats, I almost finished a 5L can of stain.



The colour was quite yellow which I don’t love, but the stain was easy to apply and clean up and initially looked good.



After rain the water pooled on top so the water repellency works when new.



After two weeks the surface feels less slick and it looks like it won’t last well. The maintenance instructions recommend recoating 6-12 months later, and new hardwoods may need an early initial recoat.



Before and after pictures: