3 posts

Wannabe Geek


# 265524 25-Jan-2020 13:33
Hi everyone,

When I was looking for what stain to use on my new deck I didn’t find a lot, so I thought I would share my experience here for anyone else in my position.

New garapa deck built October 2019
January 2020 (three months later) washed with deck cleaner, left to dry for two days
Stained with Wattyl Forestwood Water Based Decking Stain, Kowhai
Applied with a lambswool applicator and a brush

The deck is north facing in direct sun, about 30 square metres. This was my first time staining and it took me about five hours for two coats, I almost finished a 5L can of stain.

The colour was quite yellow which I don’t love, but the stain was easy to apply and clean up and initially looked good.

After rain the water pooled on top so the water repellency works when new.

After two weeks the surface feels less slick and it looks like it won’t last well. The maintenance instructions recommend recoating 6-12 months later, and new hardwoods may need an early initial recoat.

Before and after pictures:

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  # 2406537 25-Jan-2020 13:50
It's hard to capture in photos, but two weeks later it's a bit patchy and doesn't look like it will hold up well

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

15336 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2406591 25-Jan-2020 13:57
IF you don't like yellow, why did you get a colour called Kowhai, which is literally a yellow flower? I prefer the natural colour, and you can get natural coloured stains like greys.

 
 
 
 




3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  # 2406650 25-Jan-2020 14:48
I don't really know anything about stains, which is why I posted here in case it could be helpful for anyone.

I thought the builder recommended water based over oil (although now I can't be sure which one he said), and of the water based options at my local Mitre 10, I preferred kowhai over the other colours. There were no block samples of stains on garapa, so I took that risk. I do like it, I just don't love it.

If you have experience of what works well and looks good, feel free to share it for anyone who has no clue.

15336 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2406652 25-Jan-2020 14:58
Jakjak:

 

I don't really know anything about stains, which is why I posted here in case it could be helpful for anyone.

I thought the builder recommended water based over oil (although now I can't be sure which one he said), and of the water based options at my local Mitre 10, I preferred kowhai over the other colours. There were no block samples of stains on garapa, so I took that risk. I do like it, I just don't love it.

If you have experience of what works well and looks good, feel free to share it for anyone who has no clue.

 

 

 

 

There is another thread on staining, and the system I was suggested by a cedar cladding company was this company http://www.dryden.co.nz/product/decking-hardwood/  Resene also do some.

