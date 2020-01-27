Hi All,

Am currently thinking about getting a Spa pool and have a few questions around the electrical requirements.

I have kind of arrived at a short list of models I am interested in but note that the models require between 25amps up to one model that requires 45amps.

Obviously I will need to get an electrician in to run a hard wired connection in but I guess my question is, are those kinds of amperage requirements going to be a concern on what is supplied overall to the house?

I am just wondering if I can take it as a given that an electrician can just come around and run a new connection through to the Spa pool?

Thanks in advance, we have a couple of electricians coming around later in the week but just eager to find out sooner if its answerable.