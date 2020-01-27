Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYSpa pool electrical requirements


506 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

# 265554 27-Jan-2020 20:23
Send private message quote this post

Hi All,

 

Am currently thinking about getting a Spa pool and have a few questions around the electrical requirements.

 

I have kind of arrived at a short list of models I am interested in but note that the models require between 25amps up to one model  that requires 45amps.

 

Obviously I will need to get an electrician in to run a hard wired connection in but I guess my question is, are those kinds of amperage requirements going to be a concern on what is supplied overall to the house?

 

I am just wondering if I can take it as a given that an electrician can just come around and run a new connection through to the Spa pool?

 

 

 

Thanks in advance, we have a couple of electricians coming around later in the week but just eager to find out sooner if its answerable.

Create new topic
517 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2407755 27-Jan-2020 20:25
Send private message quote this post

As long as you have detailed specs on the model you want and it's possible to get back to a point of supply (switchboard or meterbox if absolutely necessary) it can be done. Assuming you are on a standard supply (60A single phase) or higher. Maximum demand calculations can override the maximum amperage specifications of the spa, just so you know, but will be discussed with your electrician.

22916 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2407758 27-Jan-2020 20:27
Send private message quote this post

Yes, you may only have 40A for the whole house depending on how cheap they were when building.

 

Upgrading it, vector seem to want the same amount that developers have to pay for a whole new install to a new development. Was going to be 14k or so for me to upgrade here to get more power, and that was 10 years or so ago so I can only imagine that its got worse since then. Thats urban auckland down a long driveway with overhead cables.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 


517 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2407761 27-Jan-2020 20:32
Send private message quote this post

They have slightly friendlier pricing for urban areas now - around the $2000 mark for a pit to be installed. Won't help with long overheads, but the most common street facing sections they'll do an underground pit for about that

 

Recently had a 150m underground run 3 phase pillar with comms duct for $10k

9107 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2407763 27-Jan-2020 20:35
Send private message quote this post

snnet:

 

They have slightly friendlier pricing for urban areas now - around the $2000 mark for a pit to be installed. Won't help with long overheads, but the most common street facing sections they'll do an underground pit for about that

 

Recently had a 150m underground run 3 phase pillar with comms duct for $10k

 

 

you reckon? gonna cost me 7kish to go underground (63a single phase) and the pole is on the corner of the section, thats vectors work, doesnt include the stuff on my section.

517 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2407766 27-Jan-2020 20:37
Send private message quote this post

Jase2985:

 

snnet:

 

They have slightly friendlier pricing for urban areas now - around the $2000 mark for a pit to be installed. Won't help with long overheads, but the most common street facing sections they'll do an underground pit for about that

 

Recently had a 150m underground run 3 phase pillar with comms duct for $10k

 

 

you reckon? gonna cost me 7kish to go underground (63a single phase) and the pole is on the corner of the section, thats vectors work, doesnt include the stuff on my section.

 

 

When did you get the quote? I've had about eight new ones with underground pits like that the last 2 months no more than 2k for the pit install/livening?

517 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2407768 27-Jan-2020 20:41
Send private message quote this post

And are you in an urban area? or semi/rural? That makes a difference to them as well with transformer loadings

9107 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2407778 27-Jan-2020 20:55
Send private message quote this post

urban Auckland and got the quote last week.

 
 
 
 


517 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2407779 27-Jan-2020 21:00
Send private message quote this post

That sucks, dunno why the ones I've organised are cheaper



506 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2407787 27-Jan-2020 21:14
Send private message quote this post

snnet:

 

Jase2985:

 

snnet:

 

They have slightly friendlier pricing for urban areas now - around the $2000 mark for a pit to be installed. Won't help with long overheads, but the most common street facing sections they'll do an underground pit for about that

 

Recently had a 150m underground run 3 phase pillar with comms duct for $10k

 

 

you reckon? gonna cost me 7kish to go underground (63a single phase) and the pole is on the corner of the section, thats vectors work, doesnt include the stuff on my section.

 

 

When did you get the quote? I've had about eight new ones with underground pits like that the last 2 months no more than 2k for the pit install/livening?

 

 

 

 

I might be in touch with you! ;)

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.