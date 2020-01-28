We had four of them in the previous house that we built, which was the maximum the califont could support.

There was a bigger bathroom controller in the main bathroom that had the bath in it, one in the kitchen/scullery, which was set as the master, one in the guest ensuite bathroom and one in the master ensuite bathroom.

All units could turn the hot water on or off and the temp you wanted it to be, which from memory ranged from 38 to 50 degrees, except the master kitchen unit could go up to 55.

The bigger bathroom unit you could also set how many litres of hot water was allowed, which was great for filling the bath.

The water would turn off automatically when it reached the set number of litres so you could start the bath filling and then forgot about it.

It would notify you when the water was stopped so you just had to remember to turn the tap off again and press a button on the controller to return it to normal.

When we wanted hot water in the laundry we just used the unit in the main bathroom as it was just next door.