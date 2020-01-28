Building a new house. Is it worth having a controller in every room that has hot water. I.e., would it be annoying to not have one in the laundry?
You typically only have two of these. Main Bathroom and kitchen.
Its main purpose is to set a priority of water temp as well as the actual water temp up to 50 in bathrooms and 55 in kitchen.
One acts as the master, the other a secondary.
In most cases, its never touched.
We had four of them in the previous house that we built, which was the maximum the califont could support.
There was a bigger bathroom controller in the main bathroom that had the bath in it, one in the kitchen/scullery, which was set as the master, one in the guest ensuite bathroom and one in the master ensuite bathroom.
All units could turn the hot water on or off and the temp you wanted it to be, which from memory ranged from 38 to 50 degrees, except the master kitchen unit could go up to 55.
The bigger bathroom unit you could also set how many litres of hot water was allowed, which was great for filling the bath.
The water would turn off automatically when it reached the set number of litres so you could start the bath filling and then forgot about it.
It would notify you when the water was stopped so you just had to remember to turn the tap off again and press a button on the controller to return it to normal.
When we wanted hot water in the laundry we just used the unit in the main bathroom as it was just next door.
Thanks for the feedback.
We are currently quoted for 2, kitchen and ensuite. We opted for the ensuite instead of the main bathroom as we don't have kids and that bathroom will seldom be used, but I'm wondering if it's a mistake not having one in there?
I agree with Jiriteach, you only need one in the kitchen and another in the bathroom/s. It is a bit of a pain to have to check what the temperature is set on when you require hot water in the laundry. A few steps into the kitchen to check and maybe adjust, is sometimes required.
I have renovated and lived in four houses now where we have fitted gas water heaters and we haven't plumbed a cold supply to the shower or bath. Just make sure the controller is within reach of the shower/s, up high where it can be reached from either in or out of the shower. Temperature is then adjusted with the controller buttons. If you require cold in the shower, simply turn the gas heater off at the nearest controller.
Further to fitting a new house, my strong advice regarding the taps you choose would be to have individual controls and not single-lever mixers. The reason is that when individuals approach a single-lever mixer it is natural to simply actuate the lever in whatever position it is, even if you only require a bit of cold supply to rinse hands or whatever. That immediately fires up the gas machine with a starting burst of gas etc etc. With an individually controlled mixer, a conscious decision is made; hot or cold. We have found our gas bottles last much longer this way and I'm sure there is less maintenance for the gas water heater.
Paul1977:
Thanks for the feedback.
We are currently quoted for 2, kitchen and ensuite. We opted for the ensuite instead of the main bathroom as we don't have kids and that bathroom will seldom be used, but I'm wondering if it's a mistake not having one in there?
Ensuite works. These controllers will really not get much use at all. In our current place which was completed in November - we have 2 in our kitchen and ensuite. They are literally never used apart from restarting the heater when the power has gone out.
We have a little one and could set the temp to make up the water in the bath but thats just an extra effort.