It looks like Im starting to embark on the exciting yet very scary process of building a house.
We've been given the plans, and while overall Im very pleased, I'm just wondering if the kitchen will be big enough / have a bit of wow factor (I hear kitchens and bedrooms sell homes). I was wondering if we were to rotate the kitchen 90 degrees so that it faces the living room and family room (it would remove need for walk in pantry saving 4k and increase bedroom., although bigger kitchen will cost more. The room may also look better when walking in house as well).
There is a chance that by rotating the kitchen the dining and living area will become too small. Im not sure. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Cheers