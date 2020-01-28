Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 265564 28-Jan-2020 12:19
It looks like Im starting to embark on the exciting yet very scary process of building a house.

 

We've been given the plans, and while overall Im very pleased, I'm just wondering if the kitchen will be big enough / have a bit of wow factor (I hear kitchens and bedrooms sell homes).  I was wondering if we were to rotate the kitchen 90 degrees so that it faces the living room and family room (it would remove need for walk in pantry saving 4k and increase bedroom., although bigger kitchen will cost more. The room  may also look better when walking in house as well). 

 

There is a chance that by rotating the kitchen the dining and living area will become too small. Im not sure. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Cheers

 

 

 

Banana?
  # 2408070 28-Jan-2020 12:43
Do you need living and family rooms? Can you make the Living room the dining room, and open the wall into the Family room so it is open plan? Put the kitchen across the whole dining/kitchen space there now (maybe with a breakfast counter?) and do away with pantry. Re-do the windows/doors on that wall. 

 

If you don't make the kitchen bigger, you won't have enough storage without the Walk-in. A lot of stuff is kept in a kitchen.

 

I think it looks pretty good as it is though. Bedroom 4 looks like it is only supposed to be a spare/office. Will you be using all four bedrooms as bedrooms?

 

 

 

Where is North on that plan?

  # 2408208 28-Jan-2020 14:01
What are the other houses like in the sub division, less or more grandeur? What does the proposed price (incl land, landscaping, curtains etc) compare like with other homes in the area? Some subdivisions have large fluctuations in house size / value within a small area, others are targeted at either first home / investors (smaller, modest spec homes) or higher class / spec homes (large sections, large house, architectual feature covenants etc)

 

It looks like a fairly standard 4 bdrm layout, bedroom 4 is a little on the small side but ok as an office or occasional use spare. The kitchen looks functional, walk in pantry's are becoming more expected now, fridge space could be a little small (double doors need about 1100) I'd be wary of not having one. As Trig said above, you have lots of stuff in a kitchen and can run out of cupboard space very quickly.

 

Its incredibly easy to get carried away with small variations and extras on a house build. We are 1/2 way through and have easily added about $15k in extras (kitchen upgrade $ 8k incl stone bench, tiled ensuite, carpet in garage, plywood in garage plus a few other bits). Fortunately the area and other local homes support the extra expense (i.e. not over capitalising) but it is something to be wary of.

 

I always advocate for separate living / family rooms, may or may not be an issue for you, but if you only have one open plan area, you can't really have two tvs on playing different things (kids watching their things, adults watching theirs etc) and equally entertaining in the one living area is often constrained to the "tv" area.

 

The only thing I wouldn't chose with that layout is how the door opens up straight onto the master bed. One, its known as the coffin position (where your feet point directly out the door - more an old wives tale / superstition) and the other is that if you have kids, with 2 bedrooms either side of the master, it makes adult privacy tricky. Ok when the kids are young, but no teen wants to hear their parents at it.

 

 

 
 
 
 


  # 2408215 28-Jan-2020 14:09
I'm just curious about that 4.54m measurement in the master bedroom. It doesn't seem to match up with the other dimensions? It would be interesting to see what happens to the price if you pull the wall down from the master bedroom so its flush with the study/bedroom wall. If you're lucky the cost of the extra couple of square meters could be roughly offset by a simplified roof profile and one less step-in to build the external wall.

 

I think your suggestion of removing the walk in pantry and putting the kitchen along the back wall would work. It's a wide space so you would have alot of room for drawers and a big pantry cupboard. The existing layout is ok too though and a walk-in pantry is useful. It depends on how you want to use the middle living area - it might become mostly a dining area if you rotate the kitchen, which may or may not concern you. 

  # 2408234 28-Jan-2020 14:37
It would be useful to know how many people will be living in the home - how big is your family? As drawn, the living and family rooms are both quite small  - both with only two two-seaters in them (but I guess you might fit more furniture in there). Where will the TV be? Depending on people numbers, I’m wondering where you will all sit if you want to watch TV together.

 

What happens in terms of seating when you have visitors? If there’s only two or three of you, IMO the planned layout would probably only just work - but with four or more and/or maybe with visitors, I think I would really want these two rooms to be more open-plan as suggested above - either with or without a rotation of the kitchen/abolition of the pantry.

 

A lot of this will obviously depend on whether you have a little flex in your budget.

 

Also, as mentioned by @trig42 North is the first thing I look for on a plan like this - to get an idea of sun and light lines etc.




  # 2408252 28-Jan-2020 14:57
sen8or:

 

fridge space could be a little small (double doors need about 1100) I'd be wary of not having one.

 

 

+1 about the fridge size

  # 2408268 28-Jan-2020 15:30
Kim587:

 

I'm just curious about that 4.54m measurement in the master bedroom. It doesn't seem to match up with the other dimensions?

 

 

looks like they are being a little cheeky and measuring it to where the door is even though its just wasted space for the first 800mm odd till the room opens up.

 

i agree with the fridge space though, make it wide enough for a double

No matter how much storage you think you need, get more.

 

1M extra width in your garage makes a massive difference in terms of quality of life.

 

Make sure your plasterer and painter are top-notch, you'll notice poor paint and plastering every day.

 

Kitchen is a part of the house I spent a lot of time in so I'd feel pretty unhappy if it was small and cramped.

 

+1 on fridge space.

