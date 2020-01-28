Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
We are putting a whole house water filter in our new build.

 

It has been suggested on Geekzone before that it would be worth separating out the outdoor taps and toilets so they aren't filtered (to prolong filter life).

 

We have had this priced at about $900 to isolate just the outdoor taps, and an addition $300 to isolate the toilets.

 

The plumber is happy to do it, but feels it's unnecessary as they filters need to be replaced annually regardless and he doesn't think we'd go through enough water to use up the filters in less than a year.

 

What are other geeks thoughts on this?




i'd isolate if that's possible.

 

i think the plumber is correct, you'll have to change it anyway so it probably makes no difference.

 

but $900 out of 1 million dollars, is a sneeze. i'd do it on that basis. like leather seats. makes no difference to the safety or performance of the car. but i'd do it.

 

there is however a very small chance that if the filter gets clogged up faster than expected, at least the toilets and garden are not contributing to the accelerated wear. so one off 900 bucks from a million, people spend more on their hair annually.




I think it would depend on how much you will use the outdoor taps. Toilets aren't a massive user in the big scheme of things, but if you have a large lawn/garden that you plan on watering a lot, I'd definitely look at isolating them. Tiny cost in the big scheme of things as has been mentioned. 

 
 
 
 


Or a large courtyard and you plan on waterblasting a lot.




Honestly I wouldn't bother unless the filters you are using are particularly expensive. If it's a couple of $20 Jumbo's why spend $900 to save $10 a year.

It's very easy to say it's only $900 but there are a lot of only $900 in building a new house.

