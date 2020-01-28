We are putting a whole house water filter in our new build.

It has been suggested on Geekzone before that it would be worth separating out the outdoor taps and toilets so they aren't filtered (to prolong filter life).

We have had this priced at about $900 to isolate just the outdoor taps, and an addition $300 to isolate the toilets.

The plumber is happy to do it, but feels it's unnecessary as they filters need to be replaced annually regardless and he doesn't think we'd go through enough water to use up the filters in less than a year.

What are other geeks thoughts on this?