Even though I've been a home owner for.... 15 years ?.. I've never actually had to do much around the homes, especially when it comes to electrical stuff.

But now I've got a bunch of small things that I'd like to get sorted but have this small "fear" I guess, of electricity ;) Too many zaps when younger playing with stuff I shouldn't have been I guess....

Anyway, I need to replace the sensor lights, test a floodlight, and check if some outdoor cabling is live.

1) Sensor lights - take it I can just disconnect existing and wire up same as current set - would I need to turn off mains ?

2) Floodlight - has never worked, but I'm not sure if its the bulb, unit, or cabling at fault. Not sure if I can get into the unit (not taken a good look at it yet) so lets assume I cant - only thing to check is the power to it. Do I just cut/remove the power to it (turn off mains before doing so ?) , and get a multimeter onto it ?

3) Best way of checking if cable is live ? The cable is one I found in the garden, its end sticking up and the rest runs underground, no idea where it goes/came from.

One of these tester units ? https://www.bunnings.co.nz/deta-electronic-multi-function-tester_p00270066

Which leads onto another thing...... haven't touched a multimeter since my DSE Funway kit days, and cant for life of me remember anything about them settings wise :D Looking at getting one of these - https://www.bunnings.co.nz/kincrome-digital-multi-meter-08101_p00526176

What would I need to set it to for use with home power cabling etc ?

Geek yes, sparky no.

TIA :)