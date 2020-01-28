Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYHelp me before I cook myself

xpd



SysOp
10255 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

# 265571 28-Jan-2020 14:31
Send private message quote this post

Even though I've been a home owner for.... 15 years ?.. I've never actually had to do much around the homes, especially when it comes to electrical stuff. 

 

But now I've got a bunch of small things that I'd like to get sorted but have this small "fear" I guess, of electricity ;) Too many zaps when younger playing with stuff I shouldn't have been I guess....

 

Anyway, I need to replace the sensor lights, test a floodlight, and check if some outdoor cabling is live.

 

1) Sensor lights - take it I can just disconnect existing and wire up same as current set - would I need to turn off mains ?

 

2) Floodlight - has never worked, but I'm not sure if its the bulb, unit, or cabling at fault. Not sure if I can get into the unit (not taken a good look at it yet) so lets assume I cant - only thing to check is the power to it. Do I just cut/remove the power to it (turn off mains before doing so ?) , and get a multimeter onto it  ?

 

3) Best way of checking if cable is live ? The cable is one I found in the garden, its end sticking up and the rest runs underground, no idea where it goes/came from.

 

One of these tester units ? https://www.bunnings.co.nz/deta-electronic-multi-function-tester_p00270066

 

 

 

Which leads onto another thing...... haven't touched a multimeter since my DSE Funway kit days, and cant for life of me remember anything about them settings wise :D Looking at getting one of these - https://www.bunnings.co.nz/kincrome-digital-multi-meter-08101_p00526176

 

What would I need to set it to for use with home power cabling etc ? 

 

 

 

Geek yes, sparky no.

 

TIA :)

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz  16GB RAM  Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB    Console : Xbox One

 

Now on BigPipe 100/100 and 2Talk  Add me on Steam   My Lego

 

Current Projects : Arcade Machine          BBS (WIP)

Create new topic
1484 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2408235 28-Jan-2020 14:37
4 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Q: What's black and crispy and hangs from the ceiling?

 

A: An amateur electrician.

 

 

 

I'd suggest making a list of all these, and any other little electrical jobs, and get a pro in for a quick visit to take care of them all...

4246 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2408248 28-Jan-2020 14:52
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

As above, If you don't feel confident, get a professional in.....

 

A little knowledge can be a very dangerous thing... especially with electricity...

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


21764 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2408258 28-Jan-2020 15:05
Send private message quote this post

I am with the other two, if you have doubts, the potential for getting it wrong and putting your life or the life of your family at risk isn't worth the saving of probably < $300.

 

 

2990 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2408261 28-Jan-2020 15:12
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

rule of thumb in my house, i dont do any work without turning the mains off at the switch board , if i need the mains on to do the work them i call in an electrician, dont mess around.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

21764 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2408263 28-Jan-2020 15:14
Send private message quote this post

vexxxboy:

 

rule of thumb in my house, i dont do any work without turning the mains off at the switch board , if i need the mains on to do the work them i call in an electrician, dont mess around.

 

 

This!

1123 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2408266 28-Jan-2020 15:22
Send private message quote this post

Yes, turn off the mains before poking around in the wiring. If the mains is off, you can't get killed from an electric shock. Some will tell you that you don't need to turn the mains off, but this relies on turning the power off else-where (such as the circuit breaker or light switch) but given that the lights don't work, how are you to be sure that you have the correct breaker or switch? Only by testing with a multimeter, which you don't have and are rusty in the use of when you buy one.

 

Regarding the flood light - cutting the wiring to test it is the least preferred option: First if it was a blown bulb, then you need to reconnect the wire (extra work), 2nd under the old standards, the green wire could have been reused for phase, with false negatives when testing and potentially lethal consequences when reconnecting to a new fixture. If you look inside the existing flood light terminal cover, a re purposed earth/green will be sleeved with red sleeving warning you all bets are off re the colour coding but if you cut the cable you don't see this and could end up 1) testing the red and incorrectly presuming the cable is safe, 2) connecting a green phase wire to the chassis of the new flood-light and killing yourself.

xpd



SysOp
10255 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2408270 28-Jan-2020 15:34
Send private message quote this post

vexxxboy:

 

rule of thumb in my house, i dont do any work without turning the mains off at the switch board , if i need the mains on to do the work them i call in an electrician, dont mess around.

 

 

Yeah, the times I have done anything, Ive turned off the mains :)

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz  16GB RAM  Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB    Console : Xbox One

 

Now on BigPipe 100/100 and 2Talk  Add me on Steam   My Lego

 

Current Projects : Arcade Machine          BBS (WIP)

 
 
 
 


xpd



SysOp
10255 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2408271 28-Jan-2020 15:35
Send private message quote this post

Thanks all so far, think I'll have to become friends with a sparky ;) 

 

Any sparkies need a friend ? ;)

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz  16GB RAM  Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB    Console : Xbox One

 

Now on BigPipe 100/100 and 2Talk  Add me on Steam   My Lego

 

Current Projects : Arcade Machine          BBS (WIP)

523 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2408278 28-Jan-2020 15:47
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I could use another "friend" i can send invoices to, will that work for you?😉

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.