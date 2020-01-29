Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYLooking for ceiling mounted Rangehood recommendations


240 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

# 265591 29-Jan-2020 20:14
Send private message quote this post

It's time to replace the rubbish extractor fan above our hob. Can anyone recommend an ceiling mounted/island style rangehood unit? I've started researching and discovered very few options available that can be ceiling suspended and will look nice(ish) from both the back and front.

 

Surely there must be more out there that I'm just not finding - pricespy only returned 6 options and half of those are wall mounted. Trade Depot appear to have a Vogue brand unit in stock, but I can't find any reviews and I've never dealt with them before.

 

Miele is a bit pricey with an RRP of $8K - I could get custom bent stainless and box in the chimney of wall style unit for that price. 

Create new topic
4041 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2409912 29-Jan-2020 21:42
Send private message quote this post

https://siriusbrand.com/ceiling-cassette-rangehood-collection/

I would recommend the models from above link that support SEM external motors rather than with built in extraction unit. The SEM motors are very powerful and it will.keep your kitchen quiet as motors are external. We bought a Sirius canopy rangehood with SEM7 wall motor. Harvey Norman stores can do special orders for Sirius rangehoods. 6 year warranty as well and made in Italy.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  



240 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  # 2409916 29-Jan-2020 21:48
Send private message quote this post

billgates: https://siriusbrand.com/ceiling-cassette-rangehood-collection/

I would recommend the models from above link that support SEM external motors rather than with built in extraction unit. The SEM motors are very powerful and it will.keep your kitchen quiet as motors are external. We bought a Sirius canopy rangehood with SEM7 wall motor. Harvey Norman stores can do special orders for Sirius rangehoods. 6 year warranty as well and made in Italy.

 

 

 

Thanks! I can't fit a cassette unit in because of the roof profile, I can only just get the duct run around the angle I have with a bit of clearance. But I see they have some nice looking options I'll need to look through in their other series.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.