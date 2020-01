I got a kit to help clean water spots off glass. It uses a paste and a non-abrasive pad that you have to rub for quite a while. I wondered if my drill can be used to to that rubbing, saving me some effort. Does anyone know a way to get something like this onto the end of my drill?

I also have a small and 1/3 sheet sander, if that's easier to do.

Here's what the pad looks like.