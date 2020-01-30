Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Workshop DIY Dusty and Dirty Roof Space Cleaning


So I have 70s Red Brick house with a tiled roof that I've owned for just 1 year. The roof space is extremely dusty (the downside to tiles I've come to learn) with bits and bobs lying everywhere from previous upgrades etc over the years

 

Does anyone know of any companies that clean roof spaces? There are a few in Australia that do it and few here that specifically get rid of old insufluff insulation but nothing that just mentions cleaning the cavity.

 

I'm really wanting to get insulation sorted and either replace or top up my ceiling insulation and it's not super viable currently.

 

Cheers

 

 

Type "cavity cleaning" into Google, I'm sure you'll find some interesting results.

timmmay:

 

Type "cavity cleaning" into Google, I'm sure you'll find some interesting results.

 

 

Like googling for a ring stretcher I guess....




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 


joshyboy007:

The roof space is extremely dusty

 

 

The Cleaner from Black Books springs irresistibly to mind.

 

 

"This is going to take some time....".

