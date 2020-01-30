joshyboy007:

So I have 70s Red Brick house with a tiled roof that I've owned for just 1 year. The roof space is extremely dusty (the downside to tiles I've come to learn) with bits and bobs lying everywhere from previous upgrades etc over the years

Does anyone know of any companies that clean roof spaces? There are a few in Australia that do it and few here that specifically get rid of old insufluff insulation but nothing that just mentions cleaning the cavity.

I'm really wanting to get insulation sorted and either replace or top up my ceiling insulation and it's not super viable currently.

Cheers