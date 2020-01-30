Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 265599 30-Jan-2020 17:11
Hello all,

 

 

We are couple of weeks out from putting up GIB in our new house build and we need to select an attic ladder for the garage. Middle of the garage was specified for attic storage and the builder has placed the plywood sheets there for storage. We do have space to install an attic ladder as per the drawings. We do not see ourselves going to the attic much at all but need something that is safe to climb up and down at an easy angle. We would also like the hatch door to be insulated as well as rest of the the garage is insulated as well.

 

 

Builder has suggested Sellwood but we can pick whatever we want. I see that Sellwood has a lot of range and they all look very similar specs wise but price varies wildly. The stud height in the garage is 2.7M.

 

 

https://www.sellwood.co.nz/products/attic-ladders

 

 

Is there any particular attic ladder model from Sellwood or another brand that you recommend?

 

 

I found another one below which has metal stairs instead of timber and looks sturdy.

 

 

https://www.hometech.co.nz/store/attic-stairs/metal-deluxe-lmk-3050mm-attic-stair

 

 

Thanks




  # 2410315 30-Jan-2020 17:22
I'm with your builder. We had a Sellwood D28 installed in November (only the second installation of that model in the country apparently) along with installation of sub-flooring in the ceiling. We now have a really sturdy storage area, and the attic stairs are superb.

We did look at the Hometech, but Sellwood came out on top.




  # 2410331 30-Jan-2020 17:45
I can't comment about the stairs but if you haven't got them yet ask the electrician to install lights and put a pull cord switch near the hatch. Stairs and lights make it a 2 minute job to get something from the ceiling.

