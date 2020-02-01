Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIYSolar Panel Drawing Amps instead of adding amps???


21 posts

Geek


# 265624 1-Feb-2020 14:54
Hello all,

 

 

 

I have an off grid powered house powered by 6 x 12v batteries all hooked up in parallel. I also have 4 x 150w 12v solar panels all hooked up in parallel too. Things were good however I decided to move up to 24v. I rewired the batteries so that they were now in three pairs so they were 24v. I did the same with the solar panels, putting them into two pairs so they were also 24v.

 

 

 

My mppt can switch between 12 and 24v with auto detection.

 

 

 

Hooked it all up and everything worked.

 

 

 

Happy days.

 

 

 

HOWEVER

 

 

 

I recently bought a new 290w 24v solar panel and added it to my array. The others being functionally 24v and this one being 24v I thought there would be no issues. So I hooked it up and was surprised to see no increase in power. Checked all of the connections and they were fine. I even removed the other panels to just have this one running and still no amps would flow (confirmed this with fluke clamp metre). Checked the volts and it was as expected approximately 30v. I connected just the original panels up and everything was fine, around 15 amps. However as soon as I attached the new panel it dropped down to about 9 amps as if the panel was drawing amps instead of adding them.

 

I contacted the supplier and they sent out a replacement panel. However after hook it up today I am having the same issues. The amount of amps going to my mppt DROPS when ever I add the new panel to the array.

 

 

 

Any help would be much appreciated as I am very confused at this stage.

 

 

 

Thanks!

124 posts

Master Geek


  # 2411172 1-Feb-2020 15:30
The panel needs to be in parallel with existing array of panels, positive to positive and negative to negative.

 

 

 

Try the new panel on its own.

 

 

 

Diagrams?

124 posts

Master Geek


  # 2411173 1-Feb-2020 15:32
Also, MPPT can have issues with local maximums with different panel types. I think this should be less of an issue with a 24V system, but you may need a separate controller.

