So the prior people were with XYZGas, which they have left 2 full gas bottles saying we can have if we join with XYZGAS.



But reading their reviews on Google, it seems they have a number of times come and taken the full gas bottles before the new owner moved in.

Now Im thinking, do you really get 2 free full bottles of Gas, when the prior owner order it, do they pay for what they have used or up front for the 2 full gas bottles, if the latter then yes Id like 2 free bottles of gas, if the former, Id rather g with a company with a better reputation.



I looked at Trustpower as they are giving away Fridges etc, even though the mobile is hella expensive, if the Power and Gas worked out cheaper then maybe its a good option. But they only got 3 stars on google too.



Very hard to work out Gas + Power when you are use to Power only.



Also is it likely Gas heats the water, ie instant on hot water? (sorry I should know but I couldnt see a hotwater cylinder).



Sorry if I sound a bit all over the shop, Im use to just going bigpipe and contact and its simple. Gas is hard to calculate.... or maybe its not.