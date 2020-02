Anyone heard of them or using them? I moved over from Flick Electric to OurPower in Hamilton couple of weeks ago and my weekly bill has gone down by $12 - $15 mainly because there is no daily charge. There is just a flat charge of 20c + GST per kWh. There is email only support and no phone number. I have been advised that it is manned by only 2 staff members. No marketing either hence very low overheads and they run their own office via solar power.

There is no prompt payment discount or refer friends discounts etc. One of my new work colleagues signed up to it when it was invite only and told me about it. I signed up online but it took about a week for them to confirm that I am eligible to sign up. Only available in areas where WEL Networks coverage is.

Dashboard is decent although not as good as Flick. No phone app either. It is very simple but also very cheap service!