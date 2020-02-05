Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 265689 5-Feb-2020 13:07
I have a high Pressure water feeding a solar hot water system. In the last week the pressure has been way above what we usually have to the point of flooding the shower in a couple of minutes. I have to turn the mixer tab down to mostly cold water as the pressure and hot water can almost scald.

 

Not sure what is wrong and are looking fir suggestions.

 

Is it likely to be the Solar Cylinder I have heard people saying they needed to vent the cylinder but not sure why.

 

Should I close the street Toby to reduce the pressure.

 

Any suggestions welcome

 

Thanks




  # 2413065 5-Feb-2020 14:17
If its only just started happening, It sounds like a Pressure reduction valve or tempering valve in the solar plumbing has failed...

 

Are the plumbers that installed the solar HWC still in business?, if so I would get them, or others with experience with solar) to come an have a look.....

 

 

  # 2413067 5-Feb-2020 14:25
Does the solar actually matter? We have solar HW, and AFAIK it just recycles hot water from the solar tubes into the cylinder, the tubes are recycled with the cooler water from the bottom of the cylinder. There isnt any pressure involved its just pumped. The only special point I am aware of is that the cylinder can manage 116 C HW temperature (which might be normal anyway, unsure)

 

Not a plumber just a solar HW user

 
 
 
 




  # 2413140 5-Feb-2020 15:53
The Solar installer are still in business rang them they did not think the Solar system would suddenly cause increase in pressure. Rang my plumber but not available at moment will ring back later. Just in case it does damage can I back off the street Toby a little would that decrease pressure?




  # 2413144 5-Feb-2020 15:57
Winding back the street toby might help, 

 

but, has the cold water pressure gone high as well??, this will be usually be directly from the street feed,,,

 

but if the Cold water pressure is normal , then something is very odd..



  # 2413160 5-Feb-2020 16:20
Yes Cold water pressure seems to be high throughout the House. it is hard to test as it is very subjective the shower is very noticeable because it is now filling up the shower tray very fast and you can feel the pressure of the spray against skin. Will go and wind back street Tap




  # 2413165 5-Feb-2020 16:26
if both are high, then wind back the toby and wait for a plumber to come and have a look,

