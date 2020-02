So after we had a power problem and had switched the power on and off several times

The freezer a cheap tuscany 3 years old wouldn't switch on again

Did a deal with the suppliers for a new one all good

I have since discoverded that the thermostat is very accessible at the back and a replacement thermostat is less than $10 usd on aliexpress

Question. Is there a $10 punt chance that its the thermostat? (Absolutely no sound from the unit)

Thanx