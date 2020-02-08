Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Caulk paintable sealers - best brand


#265734 8-Feb-2020 07:41
I'm posting this because before I chose a product I did an internet search and didn't find anything useful.

 

I spent some time yesterday sealing around the interior of my PVC windows, only to find this morning that on many of them the sealer had cracked down the middle. I used Bostik MS Safe Seal. It's most likely due to poor technique, but I've rarely had this happen with Selleys No More Gaps products. I also used Selleys Exterior Weatherboards sealant yesterday outside, with significantly better though not perfect results.

 

So my opinion, in my old house that moves around a bit, is Selleys caulk over Bostik caulk for amateurs like myself. I know Bostik is a good brand, and maybe with better technique a professional can get good results.

 

I'm off to buy some Selleys Paint Over Sealant, which is like no more gaps bit a bit more flexible.

 

  #2414505 8-Feb-2020 08:05
How much penetration are you getting (as the actress said to the bishop)? The Bostik data sheet recommends 6mm for joints up to 12mm. Just a smear on the surface probably would fail. Then it's paintable after it cures which is 24hrs per 2mm of depth.



  #2414508 8-Feb-2020 08:11
I'm only doing a few mm. I got this one as Bunnings recommended it.

 

I'm just going to go over the top with Selleys Paint Over Sealant. Fingers crossed it sticks ok,

