They look more or less identical.

One of them is 454L and the other one 455L.

The 454L has only got an energy star rating of 3 1/2 compared to 4 1/2 for the 455L.

But it's nearly 50% cheaper!

Anything else that I should be aware of?

454L:

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/whiteware/refrigeration/bottom-mount/lg-454l-bottom-mount-fridge-freezer.html?fbclid=IwAR2gvKu4LZ77bvXP15Sa_yJz7zepgUf99nPI2gSaEOv9o-IAFErK_tYnTLw

455L:

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/whiteware/refrigeration/bottom-mount/lg-455l-bottom-mount-fridge-freezer-stainless-finish.html?fbclid=IwAR0eBApqTBcQIksmc3Of7ONQeWddAzZfc_1uw79W9b72xURwJvsh_-pM4hA