What's the difference between these two LG fridge/freezers?


511 posts

Ultimate Geek


#265760 9-Feb-2020 21:13
They look more or less identical.

 

One of them is 454L and the other one 455L.

 

The 454L has only got an energy star rating of 3 1/2 compared to 4 1/2 for the 455L.

 

But it's nearly 50% cheaper!

 

Anything else that I should be aware of?

 

 

 

454L:

 

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/whiteware/refrigeration/bottom-mount/lg-454l-bottom-mount-fridge-freezer.html?fbclid=IwAR2gvKu4LZ77bvXP15Sa_yJz7zepgUf99nPI2gSaEOv9o-IAFErK_tYnTLw

 

 

 

455L:

 

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/whiteware/refrigeration/bottom-mount/lg-455l-bottom-mount-fridge-freezer-stainless-finish.html?fbclid=IwAR0eBApqTBcQIksmc3Of7ONQeWddAzZfc_1uw79W9b72xURwJvsh_-pM4hA

4066 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2415307 9-Feb-2020 21:24
You can actually compare both fridges side by side on LG NZ website. Both fridges are 454L btw. The 4.5 stars version is stainless finish with reversible door and 1 of the shelf is foldable. The 3.5 stars is dark graphite finish, no foldable shelf or reversible door. You decide wither 4.5 star version is worth double of 3.5 star version difference. The yearly energy savings difference between 4.5 star and 3.5 will be like $10 to $15 if that..




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

32 posts

Geek


  #2415308 9-Feb-2020 21:26
according to lg.com GB-455PL has reversible doors, the other model does not.

 
 
 
 




511 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2415309 9-Feb-2020 21:30
Thanks.

 

Can we still specify which side we want the door to open on, on the non-reversible door fridge (the cheaper fridge).

4066 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2415312 9-Feb-2020 21:34
No. That is why it is non reversible. The door will always open from left side to right like most fridges. 




Do whatever you want to do man.

  



511 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2415313 9-Feb-2020 21:37
billgates:

 

No. That is why it is non reversible. The door will always open from left side to right like most fridges. 

 

 

Bugger! We need the door to from right to left.



511 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2415315 9-Feb-2020 21:40
https://www.appliancesonline.com.au/public/manuals/GB-455UPLE-LG-Datasheet.pdf

 

Here it states that it can be changed (page 1 of the PDF).

 

 

 

Reversible Doors*

 

Reverse the doors from left to right to suit your kitchen space. *Reversing of the doors must be performed by a technician at extra cost

4066 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2415318 9-Feb-2020 21:49
LG NZ website states in comparison table between the 2 models you stated that 3.5 star version does not have reversible doors. You should ring LG tomorrow and confirm or visit Harvey Norman and see for yourself on the shop floor model if it is possible as website could be inaccurate as well.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

 
 
 
 




511 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2415319 9-Feb-2020 21:52
Yep, will do.

