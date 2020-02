I’ve got a Garador with a GDO-9 Enduro fitted with their smart phone kit . This kit seems to be generic as I’m sure I’ve seen a dominator branded one too. Unsure how easy it is to plug and play (was fitted when installed) but wouldn’t be too hard given they sell the kits direct.It worked really well right up till end of last year, where I stopped receiving push notifications, which I haven’t been able to rectify yet. I’ve tried a few things but looks like a full device reset might be in order.