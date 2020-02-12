classicTM:

Hey people! New guy around here and just need some second opinions.

Below is the arrangement of my house:

So I own 14A, cross leased with 14B. The neighbours in 16 wants a new fence and want us to pay 1/3 of the cost.

From what I've interpreted in the Fencing Act, I shouldn't be liable for any amount towards this new fence as it's not even on the boundary with my house.

Am I correct in my interpretation? Or am I still liable since I'm in a cross lease with 14B who obviously shares the boundary with 16.

Thoughts?