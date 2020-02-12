classicTM:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#265814 12-Feb-2020 20:54
Hey people! New guy around here and just need some second opinions.

 

Below is the arrangement of my house:

 

 

So I own 14A, cross leased with 14B. The neighbours in 16 wants a new fence and want us to pay 1/3 of the cost.

 

From what I've interpreted in the Fencing Act, I shouldn't be liable for any amount towards this new fence as it's not even on the boundary with my house.

 

Am I correct in my interpretation? Or am I still liable since I'm in a cross lease with 14B who obviously shares the boundary with 16. 

 

Thoughts?

18914 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2416889 12-Feb-2020 21:04
2 people support this post
I would have thought it is on your boundary as the driveway is part of the cross lease? If it was me, and if I was correct, Id have 16 pay half, and 14A and B each pay 1/4

933 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2416891 12-Feb-2020 21:09
Being a cross lease, I believe that you would be liable for up to 1/3.

 

is there an existing fence?

 

What is the condition of the existing fence?

 

Are they wanting like for like?

 

I believe you are only liable for a basic fence, if they want a flash one with ship lap or tongue and groove then you should not be asked to pay the full third, only a third of a basic fence.

 

Also to make it cheaper you could suggest that you all do it, but hire a nail gun, if you not used to banging nails the forearm gets sore real quick.

 

John 

 

 




933 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2416892 12-Feb-2020 21:09
3114 posts

Uber Geek


  #2416893 12-Feb-2020 21:09
This is from godwinlegal.co.nz
"(b) The owners as a group are responsible for fencing the external boundaries of the development and therefore if any part of the fencing needs to be replaced all owners are liable for an equal share, not just the owner whose flat is adjacent to length of fence being replaced."

Edit. I think 16 is trying it on with 1/3 shares, I believe they pay 1/2 and 14 a & b pay the other 1/2.



4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2416896 12-Feb-2020 21:13
tdgeek:

 

I would have thought it is on your boundary as the driveway is part of the cross lease? If it was me, and if I was correct, Id have 16 pay half, and 14A and B each pay 1/4

 

 

Ahh! So I thought the Fencing Act refers that the liability depends on the physical boundary. If this isn't the case, then I guess what you're saying is correct. Will have to consult with my lawyer for double-measure. Cheers!

18914 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2416897 12-Feb-2020 21:14
18914 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2416898 12-Feb-2020 21:15
classicTM:

 

tdgeek:

 

I would have thought it is on your boundary as the driveway is part of the cross lease? If it was me, and if I was correct, Id have 16 pay half, and 14A and B each pay 1/4

 

 

Ahh! So I thought the Fencing Act refers that the liability depends on the physical boundary. If this isn't the case, then I guess what you're saying is correct. Will have to consult with my lawyer for double-measure. Cheers!

 

 

No, thats my personal fairness position, not legal.

 
 
 
 




4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2416899 12-Feb-2020 21:19
tdgeek:

 

I think you are correct. To me, at least, that sounds more reasonable. Just sucks that I'd have no benefit from this new fence since my house is basically enclosed. Oh well.

