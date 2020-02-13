Hello,

I have a bit of a weird situation where i need to know (with reasonable certainty) the centre point of studs in the walls, located from outside the house (ie through cedar weatherboards, not just over plaster board). I realise i can see the nail locations holding the weatherboards on, but I need to know if that is in the centre of the stud or not (there is no way to tell if the nails are offset to one side or the other)

I was hoping a decent stud finder would be my saving grace, but I am keen to hear peoples thoughts/experience/recommendation on them.

Thanks