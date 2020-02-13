Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#265839 13-Feb-2020 16:44
Hi. 

 

I am thinking having a laser measure would be somewhat helpful. I had a look at some best of sites, but they are US-focused and obviously a fair number of them are not sold here or are at stupidly inflated prices. 

 

It would be handy if the measurements could be transferred to another device via BlueTooth etc. I don't really want to spend a fortune but quality and features matter a bit more. It would be good if it wasn't too huge and was easy to use. 

 

 

 

I see lots being offered at a variety of price ranges and am not really sure what's good value vs junk. 

 

 

 

The project right now is measuring for curtains.

  #2417502 13-Feb-2020 16:59
I've been using the SNDWAY SW-T100 from AliExpress for 3 years now with no issues, both around the house for DIY work and some semi professional work that I do on the side.

I've compared it head to head with Bosch and DeWalt units with no realistic difference. It doesn't have Bluetooth or anything like that, but that doesn't bother me as I am usually putting measurements against a drawn design/sketch which then gets put into autocad or similar.

It does support square meter and cubic meter measurements for spaces/volumes, it can also add and subtract measurements as well as calculating angles.

  #2417510 13-Feb-2020 17:10
I had some spare FlyBuys points, and picked up a Bosch PLR50C. 50m range and a whole heap of features. There's Bluetooth and an app, but don't normally use it.




