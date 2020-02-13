Hi.

I am thinking having a laser measure would be somewhat helpful. I had a look at some best of sites, but they are US-focused and obviously a fair number of them are not sold here or are at stupidly inflated prices.

It would be handy if the measurements could be transferred to another device via BlueTooth etc. I don't really want to spend a fortune but quality and features matter a bit more. It would be good if it wasn't too huge and was easy to use.

I see lots being offered at a variety of price ranges and am not really sure what's good value vs junk.

The project right now is measuring for curtains.