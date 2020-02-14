Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2910 posts

Uber Geek


#267846 14-Feb-2020 09:03
Our new build is proceeding nicely, but before cabling goes in I need to decide where to locate the network/server cabinet. I am needing a proper cabinet, and not one of those skinny 90mm reccessed ones you see in most new builds, as I will be housing a NAS and other equipment. Wall mounted in the garage isn't ideal because of the depth of a proper cabinet.

 

Because of the size I'm thinking maybe a 12RU cabinet in the attic space above the garage, but I'm concerned about cooling. We are having a black ColorSteel roof, so in summer it will be HOT up there.

 

Does anyone have any suggestions on suitable cabinets and cooling solutions for this sort of setup?

 

Cheers

15658 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2420685 14-Feb-2020 09:10
In the body of the house seems more logical, as it's already a reasonable temperature.

 

If you need it in the ceiling maybe you need to build a good size box around it say with 4x2s and plywood, provide a duct for incoming air from the eaves at the bottom, and have a good sized extractor set up on a thermostat to pull fresh air in and over the rack?

7253 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2420698 14-Feb-2020 09:34
2 people support this post
Hi, do not do what you plan, your NAS, switch and router will be dead in no time. If it really is the only option, then have a cavity built in the ceiling to house the cabinet that is then insulated so that the cavity is below the insulation line (ie same as the ceiling). And obvously ensure that cavity is vented.

 

A 12RU cabinet mounted in the garage but up near the ceiling should clear your head, ie a Dynamix 12RU cabient is 635mm, assuming you give it 50mm clearance to the ceiling then the bottom will be approx 1.7m (5ft6) off the floor, and that will reach 450mm out into the room, its very likely with other stuff on the floor below it that most folk will not hit their head on it.

 

Also do you really need 12RU, a 9RU is probably sufficient and leave 1.85m (6ft) clearance.

 

Cyril

 
 
 
 




2910 posts

Uber Geek


  #2420699 14-Feb-2020 09:35
timmmay:

 

In the body of the house seems more logical, as it's already a reasonable temperature.

 

If you need it in the ceiling maybe you need to build a good size box around it say with 4x2s and plywood, provide a duct for incoming air from the eaves at the bottom, and have a good sized extractor set up on a thermostat to pull fresh air in and over the rack?

 

 

Attic would be my first choice as the only cupboard in the house deep enough would be the linen cupboard which would then probably need ventilation added anyway if we put it in there.

 

Because I'm lazy, I'd like to see if there are any "off-the-shelf" options rather than building something myself. But if full DIY is the only solution then I'll certainly look at that.

 

If you pull outside air from the eaves do you then need to have an exhaust going back outside, or you would you just exhaust it into the roof space?

4072 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2420700 14-Feb-2020 09:38
Hang it high up on your garage wall? This is where I am installing mine. Your equipment will struggle in the attic roof space due to heat as you have pointed out.

 

 

https://cdlnz.com/RSFDS12-600

 

 

ps- Heat and looks is why we installed a gull grey roof instead of black. Our entire neighborhood is black roofs and all new builds continue to install black roofs.

 

 




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

15658 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2420704 14-Feb-2020 09:41
Paul1977:

 

Attic would be my first choice as the only cupboard in the house deep enough would be the linen cupboard which would then probably need ventilation added anyway if we put it in there.

 

Because I'm lazy, I'd like to see if there are any "off-the-shelf" options rather than building something myself. But if full DIY is the only solution then I'll certainly look at that.

 

If you pull outside air from the eaves do you then need to have an exhaust going back outside, or you would you just exhaust it into the roof space?

 

 

I'm no expert here, but I would pull air in from outside rather than push it in, which means the exhaust is extracted. Whether to put it into the roof cavity... it might make it a touch cooler all year round, and slightly positive pressure. I might just push it into the roof space to reduce the number of holes in the eaves.

 

Will you have any other ventilation system? I much prefer ventilation systems to take air input from the outside rather than the ceiling.

 

I wonder if insulation would really be required if it's in the roof space. 1cm thick plywood has some insulation, and moving enough air might make it fairly irrelevant, but could reduce the fan size required and noise.



2910 posts

Uber Geek


  #2420705 14-Feb-2020 09:42
cyril7:

 

Hi, do not do what you plan, your NAS, switch and router will be dead in no time. If it really is the only option, then have a cavity built in the ceiling to house the cabinet that is then insulated so that the cavity is below the insulation line (ie same as the ceiling). And obvously ensure that cavity is vented.

 

A 12RU cabinet mounted in the garage but up near the ceiling should clear your head, ie a Dynamix 12RU cabient is 635mm, assuming you give it 50mm clearance to the ceiling then the bottom will be approx 1.7m (5ft6) off the floor, and that will reach 450mm out into the room, its very likely with other stuff on the floor below it that most folk will not hit their head on it.

 

Also do you really need 12RU, a 9RU is probably sufficient and leave 1.85m (6ft) clearance.

 

Cyril

 

 

9RU would be adequate, I'd only go bigger of it were to go in the attic.

 

Another reason I thought the attic might be a good idea is that we will likely also use the NAS as the DVR for security cameras. I figured in the event of a break-in, it would be better to have it out of sight - security footage not much use the NAS gets stolen.

7253 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2420748 14-Feb-2020 09:45
Note the cabinet I linked is not the same as the one billgates linked, they are actually the same, however bills one includes the swiing back this makes the cabinet 600mm deep as opposed to 450 without.

 

Cyril

 
 
 
 




2910 posts

Uber Geek


  #2420752 14-Feb-2020 09:48
timmmay:

 

I'm no expert here, but I would pull air in from outside rather than push it in, which means the exhaust is extracted. Whether to put it into the roof cavity... it might make it a touch cooler all year round, and slightly positive pressure. I might just push it into the roof space to reduce the number of holes in the eaves.

 

Will you have any other ventilation system? I much prefer ventilation systems to take air input from the outside rather than the ceiling.

 

I wonder if insulation would really be required if it's in the roof space. 1cm thick plywood has some insulation, and moving enough air might make it fairly irrelevant, but could reduce the fan size required and noise.

 

 

We will have a Lossnay ventilation system coupled to our ducted heatpump.

332 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2420753 14-Feb-2020 09:50
We've converted a small cupboard by the front door (originally intended for visitor's jackets, etc) into a 'comms room'

 

 

 

 

This is the wiring for the lighting,etc

7253 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2420756 14-Feb-2020 09:55
Woaaa, that top plate, will it perform as expected in an earthquake?, the best of it strenght has given way to enlightenment

 

Cyril



2910 posts

Uber Geek


  #2420758 14-Feb-2020 09:57
So far it's sounding like most votes are that the attic space isn't the best idea. I'd like to keep investigating it as an option, but probably need to look at backup plans as well.

 

If I went with wall mounting in the garage, what is the most secure cabinet I could get (within a reasonable budget)? The idea being I'd like it to be very difficult for an intruder to be able to get into it (for the above reason that we may use it to hold security camera footage).

525 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2420767 14-Feb-2020 10:28
Its not apples for apples, i have a concrete tile roof. But i nuked a switch this summer in about 3 months....

 

If you can, as others, absolutely avoid it.

4315 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2420783 14-Feb-2020 10:52
Paul1977:

 

Our new build is proceeding nicely, but before cabling goes in I need to decide where to locate the network/server cabinet. I am needing a proper cabinet, and not one of those skinny 90mm reccessed ones you see in most new builds, as I will be housing a NAS and other equipment. Wall mounted in the garage isn't ideal because of the depth of a proper cabinet.

 

Because of the size I'm thinking maybe a 12RU cabinet in the attic space above the garage, but I'm concerned about cooling. We are having a black ColorSteel roof, so in summer it will be HOT up there.

 

Does anyone have any suggestions on suitable cabinets and cooling solutions for this sort of setup?

 

Cheers

 

 

I haven't even read the other replies - but I went through the same thing recently and you know our requirements are similar... Don't put it in the ceiling space. Heat will kill it and there's no sensible way to cool it

 

Get a 9U rack and mount it near ceiling height in the garage like I did. Fits my switch, small UPS, ONT, patch panels, home automation server, NAS etc. It's above head height as well so no practical loss of space.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.



2910 posts

Uber Geek


  #2420790 14-Feb-2020 11:07
Talkiet:

 

I haven't even read the other replies - but I went through the same thing recently and you know our requirements are similar... Don't put it in the ceiling space. Heat will kill it and there's no sensible way to cool it

 

Get a 9U rack and mount it near ceiling height in the garage like I did. Fits my switch, small UPS, ONT, patch panels, home automation server, NAS etc. It's above head height as well so no practical loss of space.

 

Cheers - N

 

 

Thanks Neil, based on all the comments (including yours) I'm definitely leaning that way. I'm tall so it won't be above my head height with the 2.4m stud in the garage, but I'm sure it will be workable (I've lived for the last 11 years with a toilet door I have to duck to get through, so I'm sure I'll manage!).

 

My main thing now is having it as "intruder proof" as possible. Are the locks on the Dynamix cabinets relatively secure, or are there more secure brands?

4072 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2420792 14-Feb-2020 11:13
I am going to install a cable tray like in below photo and separate my speaker, fibre to TV locations, IP cameras cabling and data cabling through this (42 CAT6A/7 network runs in total and 14 speaker runs). My stud height is 2.7M so I have plenty of space for placing the cabinet at same height as the mains power cabinet and have decent run of cable tray above it. In regards to physical security, a small lock will help but the key is to automate so photos get taken and uploaded to cloud as well as your local NAS inside the cabinet. If NAS gets stolen, photos are also now on the cloud.

 

 

I would also recommend that you label your cable runs like I did below and use field termination plugs for ceiling mounted gear like WiFi AP for home automation PoE injectors. I ran the speaker cable runs from both media room AV receiver location to speakers in that room and outside and also a potential AV receiver location from rack panel in garage to media room so the media room can be free of any TV cabinets etc and be clean looking if I want to.

 

 

 

 




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

