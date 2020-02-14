Our new build is proceeding nicely, but before cabling goes in I need to decide where to locate the network/server cabinet. I am needing a proper cabinet, and not one of those skinny 90mm reccessed ones you see in most new builds, as I will be housing a NAS and other equipment. Wall mounted in the garage isn't ideal because of the depth of a proper cabinet.

Because of the size I'm thinking maybe a 12RU cabinet in the attic space above the garage, but I'm concerned about cooling. We are having a black ColorSteel roof, so in summer it will be HOT up there.

Does anyone have any suggestions on suitable cabinets and cooling solutions for this sort of setup?

Cheers