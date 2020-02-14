Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYAdvice for power with hydronic underfloor heating in Christchurch


22 posts

Geek


#267857 14-Feb-2020 14:50
Send private message

Hi all,

 

We've just bought a house in Christchurch that has hydronic underfloor heating which I believe has a 14kwh heatpump. House is single level 260m2 built in 2015 and underfloor heating is throughout.

 

I've made some enquiries to see what type of power rates / plan we can get and I am told by Genesis that the current smart meter is configured for composite power which from what I understand is similar to an anytime power rate. I asked about day/night rates and I was told the meter would need to be reconfigured at a cost of $180 so that I can go on this type of plan.

 

Anyway I'm interested to know everyones thoughts / advice on whether I should go with an anytime power rate, or if it's worth spending the money to get the meter reconfigured and go on a day/night rate? I've never had underfloor heating before but have read other posts about using a cheaper night rate and just running it at off peak / night time (which is 9pm to 7am). It looks like anytime rates are about 25c while day / night is 29c / 12c.

 

Some other info, I work from home although our power usage is typically in the low user bracket.

 

Any help would be greatly appreciated.

 

 

 

Thanks!

Create new topic
4293 posts

Uber Geek


  #2421059 14-Feb-2020 15:10
Send private message quote this post

At a difference of ~13c from the composite rate to the night rate, you need you consume ~1300 Kwh to come out ahead, 

 

If you have an ability to confine the floor heating periods to the night rate, then Its highly likely you will pay off the new meter in less than a Year, which would make it a no-brainer....

 

 

 

its a 240sgm house in Chch, I shudder to think what this will cost to heat ( get it on the cheapest rate you can)

 

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.