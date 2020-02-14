Hi all,

We've just bought a house in Christchurch that has hydronic underfloor heating which I believe has a 14kwh heatpump. House is single level 260m2 built in 2015 and underfloor heating is throughout.

I've made some enquiries to see what type of power rates / plan we can get and I am told by Genesis that the current smart meter is configured for composite power which from what I understand is similar to an anytime power rate. I asked about day/night rates and I was told the meter would need to be reconfigured at a cost of $180 so that I can go on this type of plan.

Anyway I'm interested to know everyones thoughts / advice on whether I should go with an anytime power rate, or if it's worth spending the money to get the meter reconfigured and go on a day/night rate? I've never had underfloor heating before but have read other posts about using a cheaper night rate and just running it at off peak / night time (which is 9pm to 7am). It looks like anytime rates are about 25c while day / night is 29c / 12c.

Some other info, I work from home although our power usage is typically in the low user bracket.

Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks!