I have been looking at all kinds of options to build a 70 Sq metre granny flat outside Hamilton. I find it difficult to see much difference between them. Not sure whether to go to a building company or try the kit set or relocatable. Trying to get some texture in the place because I dislike plaster walls which seem to be standard in most builds.

I would be grateful for any recommendations about companies or builders who would do a good job. Preferably they would complete all the consents for us as well'. Is it advisable to get a plan off a draughtsman and then check out a few builders? Any advice much appreciated.