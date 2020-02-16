Hi, I’m proposing to build an infinity edged pool in my upcoming new build home. However, new regulations state that I will need to install a barrier (glass) along the non-infinity edges. I am perfectly fine with installing glass barriers to the left and right hand sides of my pool, but would certainly prefer NOT to have to install glass panelling as a barrier to entry lengthwise on the non-infinity edge/entry to pool.



I am proposing to use one wall of the house as a barrier to entry into the immediate pool area. This barrier will contain 2 x 3 leafed sliding doors in FFS formation. The sliding leaves will both be restricted to 950mm openings, will self close and self latch. There will be a manual release at least 1500mm from floor level to release the self latch to reopen the ranch slider. The door will also be fitted with an audible alarm. There will be no possible way a child 5 yrs or under will be able to open the doors. I am proposing entry to the pool area from my lounge and though the barriers described above.



The above is what is also deemed an ‘’Acceptable Solution’, but reading many determinations relating to building code F9 - Restricting access to residential pools, I have yet to have seen one approved.



Therefore, my question is, is there anybody out there who has come up with an alternative solution to F9 - restricting access to residential pools doing similar to what I’m proposing above???



Essentially, I am wanting to open my self closing ranch slider, onto the immediate pool area and enter my pool (without having to cross another glass barrier to gain entry to my pool). See following rough image of what I’m proposing.



Any thoughts, help or advice would be greatly appreciated.



Thanks,

Kev