I am finally getting organised for my long awaited garage rebuild in my back yard. My current 6 x 6 metre concrete block garage was damaged beyond repair in the 2011 earthquake and is being replaced with a 7.2 x 7.8 coloursteel garage/workshop from Versatile. It will be nice to have a space which doesn't flood when it rains (it tilted and sank below finished ground level).

I was just thinking about my electrical requirements and I am keen to hear about what others have done (or would suggest). I don't want or need to go too hard out, but on the same token I'd rather have too many of something than not enough (eg power points). And I guess as long as I have a decent capacity sub-board out there I can always add circuits later if required.

This is what I have so far:

4 x double power points scattered around + 1 in the trusses for the electric door opener, 1 x external 'caravan' socket, 2 standard bayonet light fittings + switch, 2 x fluorescent tube light fittings + switch for workshop area (salvaged from old garage), motion detect LED spot/flood (external), and maybe the required wiring (or at least ducting) to future proof for electric vehicle charging. Anything else I need to consider?

I don't have (and don't believe I will ever have) anything in the garage which requires an internet connection, so I am not going to reticulate Cat 6 out there. As it is, it will cost a small fortune for power and drainage - power to the old garage is aerial from the rear of my house, but the new underground power has to be trenched all the way from the switchboard at the front of my house. Likewise, the old garage has an ineffectual soak pit for stormwater which cannot be reused, so I am required to connect the new garage to my house stormwater - with the closest accessible outlet being (you guessed it) at the very front of my house.