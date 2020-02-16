Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#267884 16-Feb-2020 16:16
I have a water blaster where the hose to the handle/trigger unit slots into a socket and held in place with a circlip.

 

What is the correct name for this type of connection/coupling?

  #2421851 16-Feb-2020 16:20
hose coupling



  #2421853 16-Feb-2020 16:22
     >hose coupling<

 

Ha ha … yes, but there are several types of coupling, including ball-lock, screw, etc.  I can't believe it doesn't have a specific engineering name/

 
 
 
 


  #2421854 16-Feb-2020 16:22
why not provide more information, like the model number of the water blaster, or take a picture/provide a picture of it.

  #2421855 16-Feb-2020 16:23
Rickles:

 

I can't believe it doesn't have a specific engineering name/

 

 

it probably does but due to your use of terminologies we just cant tell you what it is right now



  #2421856 16-Feb-2020 16:26
     >why not provide more information, like the model number of the water blaster, or take a picture/provide a picture of it.<

 

Sorry, but thought it was common enough to be recognised by someone 🤪 … I gather it is the normal fitting on a Karcher and many other makes.  Some have a swivel screw, others have this push-fit & circlip arrangement.

  #2421879 16-Feb-2020 17:40
but we are trying to decipher your terminology, and your explanation of it.

 

so much easier to provide a picture of a model number then there is zero confusion.

 

does your quote button not work?

