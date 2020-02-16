I have a water blaster where the hose to the handle/trigger unit slots into a socket and held in place with a circlip.
What is the correct name for this type of connection/coupling?
hose coupling
Ha ha … yes, but there are several types of coupling, including ball-lock, screw, etc. I can't believe it doesn't have a specific engineering name/
why not provide more information, like the model number of the water blaster, or take a picture/provide a picture of it.
Rickles:
it probably does but due to your use of terminologies we just cant tell you what it is right now
>why not provide more information, like the model number of the water blaster, or take a picture/provide a picture of it.<
Sorry, but thought it was common enough to be recognised by someone 🤪 … I gather it is the normal fitting on a Karcher and many other makes. Some have a swivel screw, others have this push-fit & circlip arrangement.
but we are trying to decipher your terminology, and your explanation of it.
so much easier to provide a picture of a model number then there is zero confusion.
does your quote button not work?