Does anyone have any good tips on how to store a 25m cord I use for my electric lawn mower without it tangling? I got an Arlec cord caddy thing from Bunnings that looks like a small cheap hose reel but it's too short.

I use the over - under method to coil them and never have any trouble. It means you can just throw one end out to unravel it. As an added bonus, it prevents putting extra twists in the wires.

Got shown it by a guy who used to do stage lighting.

Took a little while to get the hang of. There are plenty of videos out there, like this one

This is what you need. I use this for hoses, cables, etc., and it is a joy to have no cables or hoses that tangle. It looks complicated, but becomes second nature after about 20 seconds of practice.

 
 
 
 


MickeyD: I use the over - under method to coil them and never have any trouble. It means you can just throw one end out to unravel it. As an added bonus, it prevents putting extra twists in the wires.

Got shown it by a guy who used to do stage lighting.

Took a little while to get the hang of. There are plenty of videos out there, like this one

 

^^ This. Works great for things like headphone cables too. It actually makes way more sense once you're doing it, but pretty hard to explain in principle.

