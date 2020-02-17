Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#267909 17-Feb-2020 16:41
Hi All,

 

Years ago we bought a small single level 80sqm 3 bedroom house for 600K in central AKL
Mortgage is now roughly half that.
Current CV is circa 900K - but I think that reflects the land value more than the house which is looking a bit tired.
We got some quotes to enlarge by another 40sqm and bring the house up to modern standards, which includes a coloursteel re-roof, add 4th bedroom, enlarge living/dining, add Kitchen island, add small ensuite, walk-in wardrobe, re-carpet, LED Lights, and replace all joinery with double glazing, replace 25sqm deck.

 


300k says the 1st builders quote. And that's not including council fees.      
Not sure if we're getting a good deal for $300K, or whether we're overcapitalizing and better off scaling back.

 

Anyone have similar experiences when deciding on how much to spend on their house?

  #2422615 17-Feb-2020 16:46
take the plans to a valuer and see what they think it will be worth post renovation

 

will give you an idea if its worth it or not.

