Hi All,

Years ago we bought a small single level 80sqm 3 bedroom house for 600K in central AKL

Mortgage is now roughly half that.

Current CV is circa 900K - but I think that reflects the land value more than the house which is looking a bit tired.

We got some quotes to enlarge by another 40sqm and bring the house up to modern standards, which includes a coloursteel re-roof, add 4th bedroom, enlarge living/dining, add Kitchen island, add small ensuite, walk-in wardrobe, re-carpet, LED Lights, and replace all joinery with double glazing, replace 25sqm deck.



300k says the 1st builders quote. And that's not including council fees.

Not sure if we're getting a good deal for $300K, or whether we're overcapitalizing and better off scaling back.

Anyone have similar experiences when deciding on how much to spend on their house?