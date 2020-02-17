I had an attempted theft of one of my scooters. They didn't get the bike but they did break the front fairing. Peugeot Speedfight 3's were sold here as a end of production stock clearance when Speedfight 4 was released in Europe. As a result, there's not a lot of spare parts available here. Of that which is in stock, none are body parts.
It's difficult to find a stockist of this part anywhere, even though Peugeot scooters are massively popular in Europe. One I can buy is £130 + delivery from Latvia, which will be neither cheap nor free.
So, who amongst the Geekzone community here, would take on a one-off creation job for me?
I've got 3/4 of the original part, the missing bit can be copied & pasted in reverse from the other side in CAD. I don't know what type of plastic this stuff is, that's something you'll know better than me.
Here's the part I need:
Mine's white but colour is a changeable thing.
I expect to pay a reasonable price for good work, there's every chance of repeat & referall business too. Any takers? DM me please.